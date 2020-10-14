Juicy J Offers Ariana Grande A Beat For Her New Album

After Arby’s recently flubbed the bag by using an uncleared Three 6 Mafia sample in an ad, Juicy J made it abundantly clear that his hustle was never-ending. And with that little misunderstanding seemingly cleared up, J has once again set his sights on creating some new music — and not only for himself. Following the news that pop sensation Ariana Grande was getting ready to drop off a new album by the end of the month, much to the delight of her gargantuan social media following, Juicy J took to Twitter to offer his production services to the project.

Imeh Akpanudosen/Getty Images

“I got a fire beat for your album check Dm,” writes Juicy, in response to Ariana’s announcement tweet. And while the project is likely already turned in and ready to go, given that the month is nearly half over by now, one has to wonder whether Grande will consider collaborating with Juicy J on a future endeavor. It wouldn’t be Juicy’s first foray into the pop landscape, with his previous Katy Perry collaboration “Dark Horse” currently boasting over two billion views on YouTube.

Provided Ariana actually came through and used Juicy’s new beat, it would mark her first official collaboration with the Three 6 Mafia legend. As fans ruminate on what that potential partnership might sound like, ask yourself this question — do you think Juicy J deserves more praise as a producer? Check out his tweet below, and look out for that new Ariana Grande to arrive before October comes to a close.