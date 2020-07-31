Rap Basement

Juicy J “The Hustle Continues” Tracklist: Megan Thee Stallion, Logic, Lil Baby, & More

Posted By on July 31, 2020

Juicy J’s new album “The Hustle Continues” is out in October, featuring A$AP Rocky, Megan Thee Stallion, Young Dolph, Lil Baby, 2 Chainz, Wiz Khalifa, and more.

The Hustle Continues for Juicy J. That narrative has been a constant in the career of the 45-year-old legend. It only makes sense that the name of his next album shares that mentality as the Memphis veteran just revealed that his new album, The Hustle Continues, will be out in the Fall.

With the release of his new independent single “Gah Damn High” with Wiz Khalifa, Juicy J has officially come through with a major announcement about his future. His new album will be out in October and, until then, we’ve got lots of time to theorize how some of these dream collaborations will sound like.

The tracklist has already been announced and, although an October release gives Juicy J enough time to make some changes, this looks to be pretty set in stone. With fifteen new songs, the superstar rapper will be starting us off with “Best Group Ever,” surely an ode to his Three 6 Mafia days. Elsewhere, he’s working with some of the hottest rappers in the game, including Lil Baby, Conway the Machine, Logic, A$AP Rocky, Jay Rock, Megan Thee Stallion, and more.

As we wait until October, listen to Juicy J’s first independent single below and check out the tracklist for The Hustle Continues up top.

Via HNHH

