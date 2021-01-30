Rap Basement

Juicy J Wants To Produce Records For Flo Milli & Morray: "Reach Out"

Posted By on January 29, 2021

After analyzing new rap hits by rising artists, the Three 6 Mafia legend said he wanted to link with the two artists.

There have been plenty of conversations in Rap and Hip Hop circles about veterans being out of touch with the rising, chart-topping artists of younger generations. “Old Heads” are often spoken about as being critical, but Juicy J has managed to evolve with the culture, not fight against it, resulting in longevity. The Grammy Award-winning rapper-producer recently caught up with Genius for their Co-Sign series, and on it, Juicy J reacted to rap hits from several rising artists.

Juicy J, Genius, Rap Hits, CJ, Flo Milli
Frazer Harrison / Staff / Getty Images

“I never say a song is a hit until it becomes a hit,” said J. “It’s a lot of records that have got nominated and won Grammys that probably wasn’t really hits. I don’t call a song a hit until I hear it in the club, people talking about it. I’m like, ‘Okay, that’s a hit.‘” After breaking down the difference between a “good song” and a “hit,” Juicy J jumped right into analyzing the three artists’ tracks.

First, Mario Judah’s controversial “Die Very Young” single was played and J said that “festivals are gonna love that joint.” He added, “I like it, and Imma tell you why I like it: it’s different. I feel like different sh*t works.” Next was Flo Milli, and it was clear that Juicy J approved of her bars.

“I love this female wave that’s going on right now,” he said. “She sounded good. I f*ck with her lyrics. I need to produce a record for her. Tell her to reach out.” He felt the same way about Morray, praising the rapper’s flow and saying that his “voice reminds me of a Luther Vandross voice.” Watch below to check out what else he had to say about Pooh Shiesty, CJ, and Blxst.

Via HNHH

