Juicy J & Wiz Khalifa Have A New Single This Week

With a storied career under his belt, it might have been easy for Juicy J to ride into the sunset, a triumphant tune on his lips. Yet there remains no rest for the wicked, and for those familiar with the Three 6 Mafia‘s catalog, it’s clear the man is no stranger to the darkness. In fact, some might even argue that Three 6 helped pioneer the dark banger as we know it, but that’s another story. These days, Juicy has been keeping the engine running with a steady dose of new music, and come Friday, he’ll be dropping off his first release as an independent artist.

Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Featuring production from himself and Lex Luger, Juicy’s single will also feature a contribution from Wiz Khalifa. As such, it’s no surprise that the track boasts the title of “Gah Damn High,” suggesting a healthy dose of marijuana raps incoming. It’s unclear whether Juicy is gearing up for a larger release, but given that he’s currently at the onset of independence for the first time, it wouldn’t be surprising to see him capitalizing on that to the fullest.

Should you be interested, be sure to return this Friday for Juicy J and Wiz Khalifa’s “Gah Damn High,” produced by Juicy J and Lex Luger. In the meantime, keep an eye out for further developments on Juicy’s steadfast determination to secure a Verzuz battle. His latest challenger: Nas.