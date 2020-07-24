Just Blaze Explains Aversion To “Verzuz”: “I’m Not A Competitive Person”

He’s responsible for producing some of our favorite hits, but don’t hold your breath waiting for Just Blaze to make an appearance on Verzuz. The mega-producer has worked with the likes of Jay-Z, Eminem, Mariah Carey, Redman, Lil Wayne, Lupe Fiasco, T.I., Talib Kweli, Busta Rhymes, Kendrick Lamar, Mase, Christina Aguilera, Swizz Beatz, Rick Ross, and dozens of others. It makes sense that he plays 20 of his favorite tracks on a Verzuz battle, but he recently stated that the hit series just isn’t for him—that is unless it’s on his terms.



Ben Rose / Stringer / Getty Images

“I’m not a competitive person like that. I know it’s not all about competition,” Just Blaze told HipHopDX. He also added that he did a Verzuz-like battle some time ago that may have been the catalyst for the current hit series. “But for example, when me and Swizz did it, it was actually for my Netflix documentary Rapture that came out a couple of years ago. We shot that as a scene for that, and then we had the idea to put it on IG Live while we were doing it. And it turned into what it turned into. And it was a great night for everybody.”

He also spoke about touring with The Alchemist and doing a sort of battle on stage as Just Blaze would play his version of a song and Alchemist would follow up. Then, they would act as DJs for one another.” He added that if he was to agree to a Verzuz, he needs the terms to be correct for his vision. “There were a couple of proposals or possibilities that were brought up, and I was just like, ‘No. That’s not good energy.’”

“We just have to find the right situation,” Just Blaze said. “They’re on the Apple TV and whatnot, so all that. And I knew about all that. That’s all been in the works for a while. So that’s why I had slowed down for a second because they had to get that right. So stay tuned! There’ll likely be something. We have to get the match for it!”