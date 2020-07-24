Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

Just Blaze Explains Aversion To “Verzuz”: “I’m Not A Competitive Person”
93
0
Mally Mall Hospitalized, Lungs Damaged Due To COVID-19: Report
146
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Sy Ari Da Kid A Toxic Heartbreak
834
0
Boosie Badazz In House
834
0
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Just Blaze Explains Aversion To “Verzuz”: “I’m Not A Competitive Person”

Posted By on July 23, 2020

Just Blaze revealed his connection to the development of “Verzuz” and shared that he would only make an appearance on the series if the terms were right.

He’s responsible for producing some of our favorite hits, but don’t hold your breath waiting for Just Blaze to make an appearance on Verzuz. The mega-producer has worked with the likes of Jay-Z, Eminem, Mariah Carey, Redman, Lil Wayne, Lupe Fiasco, T.I., Talib Kweli, Busta Rhymes, Kendrick Lamar, Mase, Christina Aguilera, Swizz Beatz, Rick Ross, and dozens of others. It makes sense that he plays 20 of his favorite tracks on a Verzuz battle, but he recently stated that the hit series just isn’t for him—that is unless it’s on his terms.

Just Blaze, Swizz Beatz, Verzuz
Ben Rose / Stringer / Getty Images

“I’m not a competitive person like that. I know it’s not all about competition,” Just Blaze told HipHopDX. He also added that he did a Verzuz-like battle some time ago that may have been the catalyst for the current hit series. “But for example, when me and Swizz did it, it was actually for my Netflix documentary Rapture that came out a couple of years ago. We shot that as a scene for that, and then we had the idea to put it on IG Live while we were doing it. And it turned into what it turned into. And it was a great night for everybody.”

He also spoke about touring with The Alchemist and doing a sort of battle on stage as Just Blaze would play his version of a song and Alchemist would follow up. Then, they would act as DJs for one another.” He added that if he was to agree to a Verzuz, he needs the terms to be correct for his vision. “There were a couple of proposals or possibilities that were brought up, and I was just like, ‘No. That’s not good energy.’”

“We just have to find the right situation,” Just Blaze said. “They’re on the Apple TV and whatnot, so all that. And I knew about all that. That’s all been in the works for a while. So that’s why I had slowed down for a second because they had to get that right. So stay tuned! There’ll likely be something. We have to get the match for it!”

[via]
Via HNHH

Latest Featured

Mally Mall Hospitalized, Lungs Damaged Due To COVID-19: Report
146 525 11
0
Keyshia Cole Continues To Press Ashanti About “Verzuz” By Reposting Fan’s Message
132 525 10
0

Recent Stories

Just Blaze Explains Aversion To “Verzuz”: “I’m Not A Competitive Person”
93
0
Mally Mall Hospitalized, Lungs Damaged Due To COVID-19: Report
146
0
Keyshia Cole Continues To Press Ashanti About “Verzuz” By Reposting Fan’s Message
132
0
R.A. The Rugged Man Explains Why Logic Is Better Than Joe Budden
119
0
Pop Smoke, Doja Cat, Roddy Ricch, & More Nominated For Best New Artist At VMAs
119
0
More News

Trending Songs

Lil Skies Feat. NoCap Lightbeam
93
0
Casanova Feat. DMX Don't Play Games
159
0
DMX Feat. Sisqo What These Bitches Want
146
0
Jacquees & Chris Brown Put In Work
410
0
Snoop Dogg Feat. B-Real Vato
146
0
Famous Dex Feat. Fivio Foreign Couped Out
132
0
Jaden Cabin Fever
93
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

Excitement
172
0
The Weeknd “Snowchild” Video
212
0
Wiz Khalifa “Still Wiz” Video
304
0
More Videos

Featured Stories

Just Blaze Explains Aversion To “Verzuz”: “I’m Not A Competitive Person”
Mally Mall Hospitalized, Lungs Damaged Due To COVID-19: Report
Keyshia Cole Continues To Press Ashanti About “Verzuz” By Reposting Fan’s Message