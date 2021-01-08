Rap Basement

Just Blaze Turns 43

Posted By on January 8, 2021

A very happy birthday to one of hip-hop’s greatest producers, the legendary Just Blaze, who turns forty-three today.

For those of us who fondly remember the music of the early two-thousands, Just Blaze remains one of the most influential producers of that beloved era and beyond. An integral piece of the Roc-a-Fella puzzle, Just quickly established himself with his soulful and hard-hitting style of production, becoming a staple presence on many classic tracks. Stylistically, Blaze is best known for his clever use of samples, a true connoisseur of the crate — look no further than a recent TIDAL playlist spotlighting some of his source records. 

Just Blaze

Johnny Nunez/WireImage/Getty Images

 

His production discography speaks for itself, lined with songs like Jay-Z’s “Public Service Announcement” and “U Don’t Know,” Erick Sermon and Redman‘s “React,” Beanie Sigel’s “Beanie,” Cam’ron’s “Oh Boy,” Freeway’s “What We Do,” Joe Budden‘s “Pump It Up,” — the list goes on. As the Roc-a-Fella dynastic dissolved, Just proved adaptable, producing for Ghostface Killah, The Game, T.I, and Eminem — who specifically sought out Just Blaze to switch things up for his Recovery album. Most recently, he came through big for the Griselda movement, lacing Westside Gunn, Conway, Benny, and Armani Caesar’s “98 Sabers.”

Today, Just Blaze celebrates his forty-third birthday, and in honor of the occasion, it feels appropriate to show some love to the legendary producer. So be sure to hit Just with some well-wishes, and chime in with your favorite beats in the comment section below. Happy birthday Just Blaze, the mind behind “Church For Thugs,” “Meet The Parents,” “Cold Wind Blows,” “Breathe,” and so much more. 

Just Blaze

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images 
Via HNHH

