Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

Vince Staples Reflects On How Mac Miller Changed His Life
106
0
Moneybagg Yo Names The Two Biggest Albums Of The Year
172
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Curren$y Welcome To Jet Life Recordings 2
2051
0
Boosie Badazz Goat Talk 3
1218
0
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Just Blaze Unearths Kanye’s ASR-10 Used On “Blueprint” & “Black Album”

Posted By on July 23, 2021

Just Blaze recently unearthed an old ASR-10 sampler that Kanye West used to create beats on “Blueprint,” “Black Album,” and more.

There’s a reason why Roc-A-Fella is also known as The Dynasty. Their legacy — that of their sound, artists, and projects — endures to this day. A large reason behind that stems from the sonic foundation laid by the power tandem of Just Blaze and Kanye West.

Though both producers had distinctive musical instincts and approaches to production, they managed to co-exist on many of the label’s albums, blessing JAY-Z, Beanie Sigel, Freeway, Cam’ron, and more with hits. 

Just Blaze

Just Blaze in 2008. Ray Tamarra/Getty Images

Today, Just Blaze took a moment to showcase a small piece of Roc history, taking to Instagram to share a recent discovery. While searching through his storage room, Blaze actually stumbled upon an old Ensoniq ASR-10 sampler that belonged to none other than Kanye West. As Blaze tells it, West actually used that very ASR-10 to craft some of his early classics. 

Kanye West

Johnny Nunez/WireImage/Getty Images

“Went to storage today,” captions Blaze, alongside a picture of the vintage sampler. “This is the actual ASR-10 Kanye used during the Dynasty, Blueprint, BP2, and Black Album sessions @ Baseline.” As Roc-loving hip-hop heads know, those sessions yielded such Kanye classics as “This Can’t Be Life,” “Takeover,” “Heart Of The City,” “Poppin Tags,” “03 Bonnie & Clyde,” “Encore,” and “Lucifer.”

While we sit on the precipice of Donda, an album that many predict will mark new production territory for the veteran visionary, take a moment to look back on some of his earlier work — when he was still actively sitting behind the sampler and bringing his visions to life. It may seem like a lifetime ago, but it’s fair to say that his pre-College Dropout work remains among his most important, positioning the young Chicago artist among the game’s most promising producers in only a few short years. 

Swizz Beatz Kanye West Just Blaze

Swizz Beatz, Kanye West, and Just Blaze. Johnny Nunez/WireImage/Getty Images

Shout out to Just Blaze for sharing his findings on Instagram, a treat for hip-hop historians and those who appreciate the art of vintage gear — look no further than the response issued by Jay Electronica, who once called the ASR-10 his favorite machine. 

Check out Just’s post below, and for more Roc-A-Fella history, Memphis Bleek recently received an iced-out chain from JAY-Z; you can read more on that right here

Via HNHH

Latest Featured

Vince Staples Reflects On How Mac Miller Changed His Life
106 525 8
0
Moneybagg Yo Names The Two Biggest Albums Of The Year
172 525 13
0

Recent Stories

Vince Staples Reflects On How Mac Miller Changed His Life
106
0
Moneybagg Yo Names The Two Biggest Albums Of The Year
172
0
Lil Uzi Vert Debuts New “Pink Tape” Music At Rolling Loud
132
0
Bobby Shmurda Explains What It Feels Like To Be Free
159
0
Lil Nas X Responds To Dr. Boyce Watkins’ Homophobic “INDUSTRY BABY” Comments
119
0
More News

Trending Songs

Tory Lanez Feat. Kodak Black Grah Tah Tah
106
0
Jay Critch To The Sky
132
0
Armoney Rose Feat. The Game Baddest In The World
132
0
Trench Baby Richest Gangbanger
119
0
Zach Zoya Understand
106
0
GASHI Sleeping On My Left
212
0
James Blake Say What You Will
159
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

YN Jay Crafts One Of The Fattest Blunts In “How To Roll” History
159
0
Childish Major Names The Best Places To Get “Thot Food” In Atlanta
199
0
Coupe
106
0
More Videos

Featured Stories

Vince Staples Reflects On How Mac Miller Changed His Life
Moneybagg Yo Names The Two Biggest Albums Of The Year
Lil Uzi Vert Debuts New “Pink Tape” Music At Rolling Loud