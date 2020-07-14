Rap Basement

Justin Bieber Drops Bars Over Jack Harlow’s “WHAT’S POPPIN”

Posted By on July 14, 2020

Justin Bieber rides the remix wave on Jack Harlow’s “What’s Poppin.”

After dropping his first full-length LP in five years, Justin Bieber is already back in the booth. But this time around he’s spitting some in-pocket bars on Jack Harlow’s remix-heavy single, “WHAT’S POPPIN.” Since the 22-year-old emcee has solidified the number two spot on the Billboard Hot 100 Songs Chart with the remix of his piano and 808-driven single featuring the likes of Lil Wayne, DaBaby, and Tory Lanez, more and more rhyme sayers are taking their talents to the booth to take a stab at the instrumental. Now, the “E.T.A” performer wants in on the remix fun for himself.

Justin Bieber Drops Bars Over Jack Harlow's "What's Poppin" Silas Walker/Getty Images

In a short clip posted to his Instagram Story, Justin Bieber displays a window-level visual as he zooms through what appears to mid-country flatlands. The “WHAT’S POPPIN” instrumental can be faintly heard in the background as the multiplatinum singer/songwriter kicks off his verse rapping, 

“Uh, exotic, brand new Lamb big body
I’m sliding, I’m gon wile like Rodman
I’m getting green like Cee-Lo, See bro?
I got the cheat codes”

The world-renowned musician then breaks out into his best pronunciation of Spanish slang before the video comes to an abrupt end. Jack Harlow took to his Twitter account to react to the Biebz verse with a simple “shocked face” emoji. Could we possibly be looking forward to yet another official remix of the Louisville rapper’s chart-topping single? Only time will tell. 

Check out Justin Bieber lay down a few bars to Jack Harlow’s “WHAT’S POPPIN” instrumental in the video posted below. 

Via HNHH

