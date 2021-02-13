Rap Basement

Justin Combs & Justin LaBoy To Co-Host Risqué Series, “Respectfully Justin”

Posted By on February 12, 2021

The “Toxic Valentine’s Day” premiere of the late-night series will reportedly feature guest Chris Brown.

Two famous Justin’s are uniting for a new late-night series and fans are excited to see what they’ve come up with. Diddy’s son Justin Combs has partnered with the viral sensation Justin LaBoy who is known for his memes that have been shared to an audience of millions, even earning LaBoy’s “Demon Time” a mention on the “Savage (Remix)” by Megan Thee Stallion and Beyoncé. Combs will act as executive producer and co-host, and Respectfully Justin will premiere on REVOLT TV on Valentine’s Day with special guest Chris Brown.

Justin Combs, Justin LaBoy, Respectfully Justin
Image Provided to HNHH by Publicist

A press release states that the series will take “a deep dive into today’s most controversial and cultural conversations, addressing sex, relationships, music, entertainment, everyday life and taboo topics.” The premiere is titled “Toxic Valentine’s Day” and will even feature a “Demon Time” segment complete with champagne, music, and “good vibes only.” 

“I’m beyond grateful to have this opportunity to bring my curated humor and entertaining content to REVOLT,” said Justin LaBoy. “REVOLT has provided us a platform to reach the masses, and our show will share our unique perspectives, provide comedy, and unparalleled experiences for viewers. Justin and I are here to offer a safe place to discuss the realities of dating and relationships, and we’re not afraid to, respectfully, break the rules.”

Justin Combs, Justin LaBoy, Respectfully Justin
Image Provided to HNHH by Publicist

Respectfully Justin is big, bold, and ready to take viewers to places they’ve never been before,” said Combs. “As viewers have already seen with our signature ‘Demon Time’ segment, Justin and I have created what is more than a show – we’ve started a cultural movement that will stir up conversations and put the late back in late night television. Partnering with REVOLT brings this even closer to home, and I couldn’t imagine a better way to bring our show to the masses.”

Will you be tuning in?

Via HNHH

