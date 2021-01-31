Rap Basement

Justin Timberlake Teases New Album, Says He Hopes To Work With Kendrick Lamar

January 30, 2021

Justin Timberlake says he has new music on the way and he hopes to work with Kendrick Lamar or Travis Scott.

Justin Timberlake hinted that he will be returning with new music soon while speaking with Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show, Friday night.

Justin Timberlake, New Music
Sam Wasson / Getty Images

“Can we say? Is there a possibility that there’s going to be a new Justin Timberlake album in the works?” Fallon asked pop star.

“Yeah, we can say that,” replied Timberlake. “There is a possibility. Let’s go with yes. I’ve been in and out of the studio working on stuff. I played you a few tunes.” 

Timberlake went on to say that he hopes to one day work with Kendrick Lamar or Travis Scott and joked about letting Fallon on a track. His last album, Man of the Woods, was released in 2018.

The singer’s appearance with Fallon was to promote his upcoming film, Palmer. Justin plays “an ex-high school football star, gets a scholarship to a big school, gets injured, gets addicted to pain killers,”  according to director Fisher Stevens.

“We have to have open eyes, and open ears, and open hearts,” Timberlake recently told NPR while discussing the film. “I don’t feel like I have an authority to tell people what to think or feel, but I guess I hope that the theme of acceptance comes shining through in this movie.”

Palmer was released on Apple TV+ on January 29th, 2021.

[Via]
Via HNHH

