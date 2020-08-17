Rap Basement

Juvenile Believes Lil Wayne Should Go Against Jay-Z For “Verzuz”

Posted By on August 17, 2020

Juvenile believes Lil Wayne can go against anyone in a “Verzuz” battle including Hov.

While the Verzuz battles spawned in urgency due to the coronavirus pandemic and the halt it put on the industry, it’s reaching bigger heights with a new partnership with Apple Music and major names facing off to determine who has the stronger catalog. We’ve seen Snoop Dogg & DMX go head-to-head. Most recently, the Swizz Beatz & Timbaland-launched online event brought 2 Chainz and Rick Ross together to play their biggest hits. 

Snoop Dogg, DMX, and T.I. have all called out Jay-Z to go hit-for-hit on Verzuz but Juvenile believes Lil Wayne would be a worthy opponent as well. During a recent interview with Los Angeles’ Power 106, the former Hot Boy said that he wants to see Lil Wayne vs. Jay-Z happen in the future.


Kevin Winter/Getty Images

“Jay-Z and Wayne. C’mon, let’s stop playin’,” he said. “Jay-Z, Wayne. I’m puttin’ Drake in the conversation, but let it be one of them three. Let it be the top dogs.” He added that he wouldn’t mind seeing someone like Dr. Dre or Eminem face-off with Hov either, though he doubled down on Wayne being the most fitting.

“I’ve been telling Wayne he was the best rapper since day one,” Juvie continued. “He used to always put Jay-Z on a pedestal and I used to tell him ‘Aye, man. You not hearing what I’m hearing.'” 

Ultimately, Juvie believes that Wayne can go against just about anybody. Check the clip out below.

