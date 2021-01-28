Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

Trey Songz Only Removed Mask To Eat At Chiefs Game: Report
66
0
K. Michelle Announces Lifetime Series, Explains Why She Left “Love & Hip Hop”
79
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Doc D Planetory Destruction
11964
1
Wiz Khalifa
1747
0
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

K. Michelle Announces Lifetime Series, Explains Why She Left “Love & Hip Hop”

Posted By on January 27, 2021

The singer spent six years with “LHHATL” & shared why she felt it was “time for something bigger [than] throwing drinks.”

She has been involved with several reality shows over the years, mostly tied to VH1, but now K. Michelle has announced that she’s taking her talents to Lifetime. The singer had established a name for herself prior to her debut on Love & Hip Hop Atlanta back in 2012, but her appearance on the show helped her reach a global audience of new fans. On Wednesday (January 27), K. Michelle penned a lengthy note on Instagram sharing why she decided to step away from the VH1’s hit franchise.

K. Michelle, Love & Hip Hop, Lifetime, Reality TV, Instagram, Announcement
Leon Bennett / Stringer / Getty Images

“So life for me is completely changing,” said the singer. “For 6 years of my life I was on a show called ‘Love and Hip Hop’ it really helped me reach a lot of my goals at that time, I’ll never knock that blessing.” However, K. Michelle added that she “could no longer participate in something” she wasn’t “passionate about,” and the animosity with the cast played a part in her exiting the series.

“I just didn’t care I knew it was time for something bigger then throwing drinks,” K. Michelle continued. “I wanted to turn my pain into purpose. So it’s finally here I start filming my new show on Lifetime in Feb and it’s such an Amazing feeling to not only watch your dreams come true but to KNOW ILL BE HELPING WOMEN TO LIVE!”

She didn’t give details on what can be expected from the series, but she did end her message by saying she’ll be “saving lives.” Check out K. Michelle’s announcement below.

K. Michelle, Lifetime, Reality Series, Show, Instagram, Announcement, Love & Hip Hop
Instagram
Via HNHH

Latest Featured

Trey Songz Only Removed Mask To Eat At Chiefs Game: Report
66 525 5
0
Doja Cat Threatens To Delay Next Album If ‘Best Friend’ Lyrics Typo Isn’t Fixed
146 525 11
0

Recent Stories

Trey Songz Only Removed Mask To Eat At Chiefs Game: Report
66
0
K. Michelle Announces Lifetime Series, Explains Why She Left “Love & Hip Hop”
79
0
Doja Cat Threatens To Delay Next Album If ‘Best Friend’ Lyrics Typo Isn’t Fixed
146
0
Kid Cudi Delays Release Of Concept Album & Netflix ‘Entergalactic’ Series To 2022
53
0
Chloe Bailey & 6lack Connect to Create A “BOMB” Record
106
0
More News

Trending Songs

Enny Ask About Me Freestyle
93
0
Trapboy Freddy Hypocrite
79
0
Slimelife Shawty Homicide
79
0
Sech & Dimelo Flow Feat. J.I. & Tyga Girls Like You
119
1
Sauce Walka Without You
199
0
Twista Kill Us All
119
0
Serpentwithfeet Fellowship
132
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

Summer Walker “Body” Video
132
0
Westside Gunn Feat. Armani Caesar “Liz Loves Luger” Video
251
0
Higher
132
0
More Videos

Featured Stories

Trey Songz Only Removed Mask To Eat At Chiefs Game: Report
K. Michelle Announces Lifetime Series, Explains Why She Left “Love & Hip Hop”
Doja Cat Threatens To Delay Next Album If ‘Best Friend’ Lyrics Typo Isn’t Fixed