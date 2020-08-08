Rap Basement

Kaash Paige Reveals “Teenage Fever” Tracklist Featuring Isaiah Rashad, K CAMP, & More

Posted By on August 8, 2020

Kaash Paige readies another project for release.

Kaash Paige continues to make a splash in the R&B world. The Texas artist shook up the scene with her 2019 EP, Parked Car Convos. The single “Love Songs” helped her get the nation’s attention. Her style and tone helped her stand out, and we hope Paige continues to move up the ladder of success.

Now, Kaash Paige has released the tracklist for her debut album Teenage Fever. The project runs for thirteen songs, and features Isaiah Rashad, K CAMP, Don Toliver, SSGKobe, and 42 Dugg. Teenage Fever features the single “Jaded,” which Kaash Paige dropped off earlier this Summer. Paige hinted at a release date for her fans, alerting them that it will drop this month but refusing to disclose an exact day. A surprise drop may be on the horizon for Teenage Fever. Until then, we are all waiting patiently. Check out the full tracklist below and check back for updates on the Teenage Fever release date.

  1. “The London”
  2. “Grammy Week” f. Don Toliver
  3. “Lost Ones”
  4. “Soul Ties”
  5. “Fake Love” f. 42 Dugg
  6. “Jaded”
  7. “Friends”
  8. “Break Up Song” f. K CAMP
  9. “Pull Up”
  10. “Problems” f. Isaiah Rashad
  11. “SOS”
  12. “Mrs. Lonely”
  13. “Karma”

Kaash Paige sat down with us for our How To Roll series, check that out here

Via HNHH

