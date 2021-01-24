Kaiya & Just Brittany Respond After Rick Ross’ VH1 “Signed” Clip Goes Viral

Colorism has been a frequent topic this past week after the release of Dani Leigh’s new track, “Yellow Bone.” Now, another viral clip has proven that mediocrity can be blindly accepted when a person has “light skin privilege.”

Earlier this past week, Rick Ross was trending on Twitter after a resurfaced clip appeared from his 2017 TV show “Signed,” where he, The-Dream, and Lenny S were judges in search of a new R&B star that would be signed to Roc Nation, MMG, or Radio Killa Records.

Kaiya, the second artist to showcase her song in the clip, recently spoke to The ShadeRoom about the viral video and the colorism present.

“The resurfacing of the video is so surreal,” Kaiya said. “I’m humbled that a lot of people have come out in support of my journey. Colorism is a topic that needs to be discussed wholly and not summed up in one response, but it’s very disheartening to know so many go through this male or female.”

She said, “To pin Black women and men against one another, or make it where some are seen superior is sad. As the years go on, I hope it’s being addressed and rectified in the future.”

Although the clip gave the perception of negativity towards Kaiya, the singer spoke good things of her experience on the show.

“I’ve met some really talented people, we have developed friendships, and keep in touch,” she said. “The guidance and critiques, I’ve received on my overall performance have been invaluable.”

After hearing Kaiya’s light and unique vocals, many wondered what else the singer may have in store.

“I’ve never stopped performing,” she said. “I’m currently writing original songs. I’m also reaching out to other songwriters and producers. I’m perfecting my sound every day. I’m achieving this by taking personal experiences, over the years, and putting them to music.

Kaiya hasn’t heard from Rick Ross, The-Dream, or Lenny S, saying “the men are super busy” but, it would be “awesome to work with them again.”

Too often we have seen the story of a talented, dark-skinned woman not getting the credit and fame she deserves because of colorism. Because having a lighter complexion is apparently more marketable and appealing to a larger, general audience.

The color of a person’s skin should not overpower the amount of talent they possess.

Just Brittany, the first woman in the clip, spoke out about the clip resurfacing, admitting the existence of colorism in the industry.

Kaiya had a few positive words of advice for aspiring artists. “Keep grinding,” she said. “Stay motivated and focused. Always work on improving your brand, which is you. Collab! Collab!! Collab!!! This is essential because of your exposure to others, who are in the business, and the invaluable connections made.”

