Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

Drake Visits Barbados, Hangs Out In Front Of Rihanna’s Childhood Home
79
0
Snoop Dogg & DMX Will Go Head-To-Head On “Verzuz,” Hip Hop Fans Weigh In
93
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Boosie Badazz In House
715
0
Sy Ari Da Kid A Toxic Heartbreak
701
0
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Kamaiyah Believes YG Owes Her An Apology: “You Gotta Be A Man & Stand On Yours”

Posted By on July 14, 2020

Kamaiyah and YG no longer speak following her departure from 4Hunnid, but she says it centers around things he said when she left.

As she was carving out the type of career she wanted in the music industry, Kamaiyah looked up to Bay Area legends like Too $hort and E-40. She wanted to have as much control over her career as possible while staying independent, but when YG took interest in the Oakland artist, Kamaiyah’s manager convinced her that signing to 4Hunnid would be the way to go. However, it didn’t take long for Kamaiyah to grow a tad frustrated with the way things were moving because she claims she was being held back. Soon, her relationship with YG and 4Hunnid turned sour, and the rapper recently spoke with Vlad TV about her times with the label.

Kamaiyah
Tommaso Boddi / Stringer / Getty Images

“It’s just like, I’m not gon’ flourish here. If I stay here, I’m not gon’ ever be what I’m supposed to be and reach my maximum. This ain’t a fit for me. It ain’t what I envisioned myself being,” Kamaiyah said. She added that she “stayed loyal” with the hopes that they would “eventually get it together,” but she felt as if she was putting YG’s vision ahead of her own. “This ain’t what I envisioned for my career, so I had to do what I had to do and what was best for me.”

Kamaiyah made it clear that she’s not beefing with YG, they “just don’t speak” because of some of the things she claims he said when she left his label. “There was some things said that until you rectify and apologize, I feel like what’s the point in me having a conversation,” she said. “‘Cause then, I’m pacifying your actions. And me being a woman and a queen that stand on my word I felt like you gotta be a man and stand on yours and apologize for some off the things that was said and done.” She wouldn’t share what was said because she didn’t want to repeat it. Check out Kamaiyah speaking on her days with Interscope/4Hunnid below.

Via HNHH

Latest Featured

Drake Visits Barbados, Hangs Out In Front Of Rihanna’s Childhood Home
79 525 6
0
Snoop Dogg & DMX Will Go Head-To-Head On “Verzuz,” Hip Hop Fans Weigh In
93 525 7
0

Recent Stories

Drake Visits Barbados, Hangs Out In Front Of Rihanna’s Childhood Home
79
0
Snoop Dogg & DMX Will Go Head-To-Head On “Verzuz,” Hip Hop Fans Weigh In
93
0
Akademiks Says It’s “Fake News” That He’s Been Fired, Calls Out “Hating Ass N*ggas”
79
0
HNHH & TuneCore Present “Heat Seekers” Artist Spotlight: ATM
79
0
Snoop Dogg Apologizes To Wife For “F*ckin’ ‘Round With That Lame B*tch”
199
0
More News

Trending Songs

ICECOLDBISHOP & Kenny Beats Trick Daddy
132
0
Sinead Harnett Feat. VanJess & Masego Stickin
119
0
Phresher Feat. Stunna 4 Vegas & Fivio Foreign All The Smoke 2.0
172
0
Problem Feat. Freddie Gibbs & Snoop Dogg Don't Be Mad At Me (Remix)
132
0
Jeru The Damaja POWER
146
0
Jay Worthy Feat. Krayzie Bone & Shlohmo Ride
225
0
Rejjie Snow Feat. MF Doom & Cam O'Bi Cookie Chips
238
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

Juice WRLD “Wishing Well” Video
199
0
Future “Ridin Strikers” Video
159
0
City Girls Feat. Doja Cat “P*ssy Talk” Video
582
0
More Videos

Featured Stories

Drake Visits Barbados, Hangs Out In Front Of Rihanna’s Childhood Home
Snoop Dogg & DMX Will Go Head-To-Head On “Verzuz,” Hip Hop Fans Weigh In
Akademiks Says It’s “Fake News” That He’s Been Fired, Calls Out “Hating Ass N*ggas”