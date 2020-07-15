Kamaiyah Believes YG Owes Her An Apology: “You Gotta Be A Man & Stand On Yours”

As she was carving out the type of career she wanted in the music industry, Kamaiyah looked up to Bay Area legends like Too $hort and E-40. She wanted to have as much control over her career as possible while staying independent, but when YG took interest in the Oakland artist, Kamaiyah’s manager convinced her that signing to 4Hunnid would be the way to go. However, it didn’t take long for Kamaiyah to grow a tad frustrated with the way things were moving because she claims she was being held back. Soon, her relationship with YG and 4Hunnid turned sour, and the rapper recently spoke with Vlad TV about her times with the label.



Tommaso Boddi / Stringer / Getty Images

“It’s just like, I’m not gon’ flourish here. If I stay here, I’m not gon’ ever be what I’m supposed to be and reach my maximum. This ain’t a fit for me. It ain’t what I envisioned myself being,” Kamaiyah said. She added that she “stayed loyal” with the hopes that they would “eventually get it together,” but she felt as if she was putting YG’s vision ahead of her own. “This ain’t what I envisioned for my career, so I had to do what I had to do and what was best for me.”

Kamaiyah made it clear that she’s not beefing with YG, they “just don’t speak” because of some of the things she claims he said when she left his label. “There was some things said that until you rectify and apologize, I feel like what’s the point in me having a conversation,” she said. “‘Cause then, I’m pacifying your actions. And me being a woman and a queen that stand on my word I felt like you gotta be a man and stand on yours and apologize for some off the things that was said and done.” She wouldn’t share what was said because she didn’t want to repeat it. Check out Kamaiyah speaking on her days with Interscope/4Hunnid below.