Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

Kid Cudi Reveals How Lil Wayne Helped With Eminem Collab
79
0
T-Pain Recalls Being Ghosted by Travis Scott
79
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Sy Ari Da Kid A Toxic Heartbreak
675
0
Boosie Badazz In House
662
0
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Kamaiyah Says Relationship With YG Is “Severed,” Denies Kehlani Death Threat Allegations

Posted By on July 9, 2020

Kamaiyah explains why she left YG’s 4Hunnid label and denies Kehlani’s claims that the rapper issued death threats against the singer.

Bay Area artist Kamaiyah is navigating her career by her own rules. She was once signed to YG‘s 4Hunnid label, but that relationship dissolved. In a recent interview, the rapper discussed being “unhappy” and “miserable” while under the label, causing her to finally speak with YG about going their separate ways. She claims that her album kept being pushed back time after time, and she “warned” him that if it happened again, she would serve up her walking papers.

Kamaiyah, YG, Kehlani
David Livingston / Stringer / Getty Images

When asked about her current relationship with YG, she said there was none. “It’s definitely severed because you know, like I said, other people have their own vision for their business,” Kamaiyah told The Source. “At the end of the day, I feel like that’s the complications that come with an artist trying to have an artist, right? Because they try to build it based upon their feelings and what they want for themselves. When you sign an artist, it’s not about what you want for that artist and their career. You should want them to reach their full height. Whatever it takes to get them there, you got to put your all into making that happen.”

She added that she admires the way Lil Wayne helped Drake and Nicki Minaj, adding that he never stood in their way from becoming stars. “I’m like, man, that ain’t about you. It’s about what I want and how I see my career flourishing. And I wasn’t given that opportunity.” Kamaiyah also addressed the previous internet spat with Kehlani, saying that she never issued any death threats toward the singer.

“She said I said I was going to shoot up her house, which has never occurred,” the rapper stated. “That’s on my dead brother, my brother died four years ago from cancer. I would never in my life threaten to shoot up an R&B singer’s house. My nigga, I am from the streets. So like, do you honestly think that it’s that serious for me to shoot up an R&B singer’s house and jeopardize my lifestyle and what I built on my career, is it really that serious? No, it was never that serious, but you know, that’s the narrative of the people went with because they’re manipulative.”

[via]
Via HNHH

Latest Featured

Kid Cudi Reveals How Lil Wayne Helped With Eminem Collab
79 525 6
0
T-Pain Recalls Being Ghosted by Travis Scott
79 525 6
0

Recent Stories

Kid Cudi Reveals How Lil Wayne Helped With Eminem Collab
79
0
T-Pain Recalls Being Ghosted by Travis Scott
79
0
Steve Stoute Launches 100% Royalty Program For Artists
185
0
DJ Khaled Teases Drake Collab With Cryptic OVO Owl Graphic
159
0
Lil Nas X Teases New Song “Call Me By Your Name”
159
0
More News

Trending Songs

Uno The Activist Das Him
79
0
Rockie Fresh & Casey Veggies Feat. Wale Walking Accomplishment
119
0
Summer Walker Feat. PartyNextDoor My Affection
106
0
Jay Critch Money Talk
93
0
Duke Deuce Feat. Mulatto KIRK
146
0
Tory Lanez Staccato
106
0
Juice WRLD Titanic
132
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

City Girls Feat. Doja Cat “P*ssy Talk” Video
397
0
The Weeknd Feat. Doja Cat “In Your Eyes” Video
251
0
G Herbo Feat. Lil Uzi Vert “Like This” Video
291
0
More Videos

Featured Stories

Kid Cudi Reveals How Lil Wayne Helped With Eminem Collab
T-Pain Recalls Being Ghosted by Travis Scott
Steve Stoute Launches 100% Royalty Program For Artists