Kanye And Drake Concert Posters Appear in Toronto

Kanye West and Drake‘s widely publicized beef and subsequent reuniting has us approaching a one-of-a-kind event. As the motivation behind the two rap titans reconciling, their upcoming joint concert is set to take place on Thursday, Dec. 9.

Yesterday (Nov. 26), billboards promoting the show appeared in Drake’s hometown Toronto, displaying the image used when the concert was originally announced.





Although it will be taking place in Los Angeles’ Forum, perhaps these promotional signs are looking to urge people to continue buying tickets. The show has yet to sell out, as fans were astounded by the high ticket prices when they went on sale last week.

The show is officially listed as a Ye concert, with Drake as a special guest, but organizer J. Prince also teased that there could be additional acts in support of Larry Hoover.

The concert is ultimately an effort to bring awareness and assistance to Hoover’s cause to be released from his nearly 50 year prison stay for his gang-related crimes with Chicago’s Gangster’s Disciples in the 1970s. When Kanye originally reached out to Drake via Instagram video to unite with him for a concert and squash their beef, he cited that the goal was to do so in honor of Larry Hoover.

Then, when Drake met with J. Prince and Hoover’s son Larry Jr. a few days after, it was all but confirmed the show was going down. This is a great full circle moment for Ye and Drizzy, as Kanye was using petty billboards in Toronto in September to promote his Donda album in opposition to Drake’s Certified Lover Boy.

Now, Drake and Kanye will share the stage, and Drizzy is hoping to lure some of his fans from the 6 to the LA show.