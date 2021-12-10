Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

Kanye & Drake Reunite For An Epic “Free Larry Hoover” Event In L.A.
172
0
NBA YoungBoy Shows Off Black & White Makeup Look Once Again
357
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Bryson Tiller Killer Instinct 2: The Nightmare Before
2488
1
Papoose November
1363
0
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Kanye & Drake Reunite For An Epic “Free Larry Hoover” Event In L.A.

Posted By on December 10, 2021

Drake kept his catalog more recent while Ye blazed through the classics. At one point during “Runaway,” he mentioned estranged wife Kim Kardashian.

There is quite a bit to unpack when it comes to the “Free Larry Hoover” concert that went down at the Los Angeles Coliseum. Although fans believed that the show would kick off at 8:00 p.m., things didn’t get moving until about 9:30. To begin, Kanye West‘s Sunday Service performed a series of songs to set the tone before Drake and West arrived in all of their glory. 

The two rappers descended the massive steps at the Coliseum side by side and prior to showing face, they were backstage praying with one another. Kanye would perform first and out of the gate, he jumped from one of his megahit classics to the next and fans sang along word for word. There were plenty of takeaways, but one highlight was when Ye mentioned his estranged wife, Kim Kardashian

During his first set, West brought hits like “Jesus Walks,” “All of the Lights,” “Flashing Lights,” “Good Life,” All Day,” Touch the Sky,” “Stronger,” “All Falls Down,” and “Mercy,” but things took a turn when he performed Drake‘s “Find Your Love.” Ye seemed to be directing the track to his wife, but he wouldn’t mention her name until the end of his next song, “Runaway,” when he said her name. He sang through the My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy single and suggested he hoped that Kim ran away from whatever she was dealing with and back to him.

While West’s set was mostly comprised of tracks from his earlier catalog, Drake’s mainly consisted of his more recent works. He gave fans tracks like “Wants & Needs,” “Life is Good,” “Girls Want Girls,” “Way 2 Sexy,” “Knife Talk,” “Laugh Now Cry Later,” and “God’s Plan.” Ye returned with an emotional performance of “Hurricane” and as he entertained thousands, his daughter North West was captured in the stands rocking out with her friends.

Ye also blasted through “Father Stretch My Hands Pt. 1,” “N*ggas in Paris,” “Bound 2,” and “Come to Life.” He would say a prayer before Drake returned to the stage to end the show with their 2009 “Forever” collaboration that also featured Lil Wayne and Eminem.

We’ll be covering much more from the ins and outs of this performance, but check out some highlights and reactions below. Let us know which part of the show was your favorite.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Power 105.1 (@power1051)





Via HNHH

Latest Featured

NBA YoungBoy Shows Off Black & White Makeup Look Once Again
357 525 27
0
Adele Fans Angered That Resale Tickets Are Going For $35K: Report
410 525 31
0

Recent Stories

Kanye & Drake Reunite For An Epic “Free Larry Hoover” Event In L.A.
172
0
NBA YoungBoy Shows Off Black & White Makeup Look Once Again
357
0
Adele Fans Angered That Resale Tickets Are Going For $35K: Report
410
0
Carl Crawford Seemingly Laments Over Ongoing Megan Thee Stallion Case: “Year 3”
304
0
Alicia Keys Recounts The Time She Curved A Teenage J. Cole
887
0
More News

Trending Songs

Jim Jones Feat. Migos We Set Trends
159
0
Token Feat. Lil Skies IOD
212
0
Tierra Whack Body Of Water
132
0
Desiigner Letter To Ye
212
0
midwxst Bluffing
185
0
J. Cole Deja Vu
543
0
Nate Husser, Zach Zoya, Kay Bandz, SLM & Kid Riz Montreality Cypher
344
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

Polo G “Fortnight” Video
225
0
Smiley “Made It” Video
185
0
French Montana Feat. Doja Cat & Saweetie “Handstand” Video
384
0
More Videos

Featured Stories

Kanye & Drake Reunite For An Epic “Free Larry Hoover” Event In L.A.
NBA YoungBoy Shows Off Black & White Makeup Look Once Again
Adele Fans Angered That Resale Tickets Are Going For $35K: Report