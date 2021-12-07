Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

Kanye & Drake’s’ “Free Larry Hoover Concert” To Stream In IMAX Theaters: Report
172
0
NBA Youngboy’s Clubhouse Appearance Leads To Huge Surge On App Store
278
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Bryson Tiller Killer Instinct 2: The Nightmare Before
2369
1
Curren$y & Harry Fraud Regatta
1231
0
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Kanye & Drake’s’ “Free Larry Hoover Concert” To Stream In IMAX Theaters: Report

Posted By on December 6, 2021

The benefit concert goes down in Los Angeles this week and is shaping up to be one of the biggest events of the year.

We’re just days away from experiencing one of the most anticipated concerts of the year. The lead-up to the December 9 benefit show for Larry Hoover has been quite the journey as J. Prince was able to pull Kanye West and Drake together after years of division. For a minute there, fans didn’t believe that Drizzy and Ye would ever reconcile, but they have posted photos together showing they have come together for their greater good.

We previously reported on the pictures that circulated showing the concert stage being erected in Los Angeles.


“Massive build out tonight for the Ye (formerly Kanye West) and Drake concert set for Dec. 9th at the LA Coliseum . Looks like a circular mound is being built with sand and concrete or stucco. At first, thought this was a monster truck rally setup,” CBS News Los Angeles reporter John Schreiber shared on Twitter.

That wasn’t all; it was also said on the microblogging site that the concert will also air in select IMAX theaters, and fans are hoping that it will also be available for streaming on Apple Music. The latter isn’t a reach, especially considering Kanye has featured several special performances on the platform.


As exciting as this event is shaping up to be, some fans have taken to social media to complain about prices that reach into the hundreds for one ticket. Check out a few posts about the December 9 Free Larry Hoover Concert below.


Via HNHH

Latest Featured

NBA Youngboy’s Clubhouse Appearance Leads To Huge Surge On App Store
278 525 21
0
DJ Paul Offers His Perspective On Bizzy Bone & Juicy J’s “Verzuz” Scrap
344 525 26
0

Recent Stories

Kanye & Drake’s’ “Free Larry Hoover Concert” To Stream In IMAX Theaters: Report
172
0
NBA Youngboy’s Clubhouse Appearance Leads To Huge Surge On App Store
278
0
DJ Paul Offers His Perspective On Bizzy Bone & Juicy J’s “Verzuz” Scrap
344
0
Lizzo Targets Drake (Again) In Erykah Badu Cover
185
0
A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie Announces “A Boogie Vs. Artist” Release Date
1641
0
More News

Trending Songs

NBA Youngboy Black Ball
172
0
Fredo Bang Get Back
251
0
Lucky Daye Candy Drip
172
0
RJAE Show Me My Opponent
212
0
Clyde Guevara Old Me
185
0
Lil Gnar Stick Baby
238
0
C-Murder I Don't Wanna Go Outside
424
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

Nardo Wick “Wicked Witch” Video
185
0
T-Rell Loses His “Hood Card” After Epic Backwood Fail On “How To Roll”
225
0
Snoop Dogg Feat. Battle Locco & Kokane “No Smut On My Name” Video
318
0
More Videos

Featured Stories

Kanye & Drake’s’ “Free Larry Hoover Concert” To Stream In IMAX Theaters: Report
NBA Youngboy’s Clubhouse Appearance Leads To Huge Surge On App Store
DJ Paul Offers His Perspective On Bizzy Bone & Juicy J’s “Verzuz” Scrap