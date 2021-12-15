Rap Basement

Kanye-Signed Donda Tactical Vest & 1-of-1 NFT Sell For $75K At Auction

Posted By on December 15, 2021

A Kanye-signed vest worn during his “Donda” album debut performance sold for $75K at a Christie’s auction.

Everything Kanye West touches seems to turn to gold. During a recent Christie’s auction, a bulletproof Donda vest, allegedly worn by West during his Atlanta listening event back in August, sold for $75,000. The long-awaited performance unveiled his 10th studio album, Donda, which would set the Apple Music record for most listening streams with over 5.4 million people tuned in to the event. During the performance, the rapper was seen wearing the black, tactical vest that would be sold for thousands, months later. The high-profile sale included the vest, which is donned with a hand-painted Donda logo and “MBD” (My Body Different) that Ye etched into the fabric himself. Accompanying the vest is a one-of-one NFT, considered to be a digital representation of the vest that was minted on Nov. 11th by Ethernity. 

 The Donda package was put on auction as a part of Christie’s “Handbags x HYPE: The Luxury Sale”, which ran from Nov. 24th through Dec. 9th. The curated auction included collectible pieces from Hermes, Supreme, Off-White, and much more. With over 150 items up for grabs, the auction had garnered a final sale total of $2.9 million.

 

Paras Griffin/Getty Images

Ye has had quite an impact on the fashion industry for over a decade, collaborating with fashion heavyweights like Louis Vuitton, Balmain, Nike, and Adidas. With his clothing and sneaker releases often selling out in minutes with a high resale value, it’s no surprise that his vest sold for thousands. Back in late August, consignment shop owner Justin Reed sold a Donda vest for $20,000 that was also reportedly worn by the artist during this Donda event in Atlanta. 

View this post on Instagram

 

[Via]
Via HNHH

