Kanye West Allegedly Hooked Up With Christina Milian, Bragged About Sex

Since Kim Kardashian filed for divorce from Kanye West back in February, the chain of events has been more like a roaring river than a babbling brook. From the initial divorce fallout, to rumors of West meeting up with supermodel Irina Shayk in France for his 44th birthday, to the three Donda listening parties, it has been an insane couple of months for West and with the slow flow of information leaking out about the rapper’s alleged infidelities, there is no clear end in sight.

Although West’s Parisian meet-ups with Shaky occurred after his separation from Kardashian, the release of Donda has precipitated more rumors and more speculation.

On Donda’s “Hurricane” West rapped, “Here I go on a new trip, here I go actin’ too lit // Here I go actin’ too rich, here I go with a new chick // And I know what the truth is, still playin’ after two kids //It’s a lot to digest when your life always movin’.” Many took this as an admission of cheating on Kardashian at some point after the couple welcomed their second child, in 2015. Last week’s rumors added to this narrative, when it was reported that, after Kardashian’s second pregnancy, West had spent most of his time camped out in his Hollywood bachelor pad and had been hooking up with an “A-list” singer.

The most recent rumors do much of the same.

According to a post on the its_onsite Instagram page, West admitted to hooking up with actress and singer, Christina Milian, who welcomed her second child with boyfriend Matt Pokora earlier this year. West was not specific as to when exactly this all allegedly happened but admitted to his encounter with Milian while on his 2016 Saint Pablo Tour.

“Kanye was blurting it all out during the conversation,” the IG post reads. “He was opening up about cheating on Kim and freaking out, and then he suddenly announced he hooked up with Christina Milian.”

West also allegedly bragged about the sex being good, but according to the same post, the Yeezus rapper was baring his soul at that point.

“It seemed it was all in the past, but he just wanted to spill his secrets. He was getting manic.”

Whether or not West’s “Hurricane” lyrics are connected to either of these sets of rumors is yet to be seen and without concrete information, speculation is simply that — speculation, but the timelines of all events mentioned by the rapper and everything that’s come out of the rumor mill are starting to overlap and it will be interesting to see if anything more comes of it.

