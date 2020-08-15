Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

Kanye West Alludes To Taylor Swift Beef With Photo Of Snake
159
0
Bow Wow Previews His Verse On DaniLeigh’s Unreleased Track: “#VibezTho”
185
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Seven7Hardaway 7x
979
2
Wiz Khalifa Slim Peter
900
0
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Kanye West Alludes To Taylor Swift Beef With Photo Of Snake

Posted By on August 15, 2020

Kanye West discovers a ton of emojis and has some questions about whether Christians can use the snake emoji.

Kanye West is seemingly coming for the throne when it comes to being the Petty King. Though he has several plans on his plate these days such as a presidential bid, a GAP deal, and so much more, he’s apparently had time to discover some of the lesser-known emojis in the world. Kanye West went on a bit of a spree on Twitter last night where he discussed a few of the world’s loneliest emojis. 

Kanye’s Twitter spree, however, didn’t solely consist of innocuous banter about some of the more underrated emojis in Apple’s catalog. The rapper and designer seemingly used the moment to revisit his long-standing feud with Taylor Swift. Tweeting out a photo of an actual snake, he questioned whether Christians were allowed to use that emoji in the first place along with a slight reference to his beef to Taylor. “Not gonna use a snake emoji cause you know why … I’m not sure if Christians are allowed to use snake emojis,” he tweeted.

Kim Kardashian famously called Taylor Swift a snake following the whole debacle surrounding “Famous.” Shortly after, fans of Ye and Kim began to flood Taylor’s comments and Twitter mentions with snake emojis. It’s unclear why Kanye’s bringing this up now but it seems like he has some unresolved feelings regarding the situation. 

Via HNHH

Latest Featured

Bow Wow Previews His Verse On DaniLeigh’s Unreleased Track: “#VibezTho”
185 525 14
0
Megan Thee Stallion Praises Women In Rap: Nicki Minaj, Cardi B, Lil Kim, & Eve
238 525 18
0

Recent Stories

Kanye West Alludes To Taylor Swift Beef With Photo Of Snake
159
0
Bow Wow Previews His Verse On DaniLeigh’s Unreleased Track: “#VibezTho”
185
0
Megan Thee Stallion Praises Women In Rap: Nicki Minaj, Cardi B, Lil Kim, & Eve
238
0
The Weeknd Shares Unreleased “Kiss Land” Tracks & Demos: Report
225
0
6ix9ine Spotted With Akon In L.A., Says He Loves Nipsey Hussle
185
0
More News

Trending Songs

Boldy James Brick Van Exel
93
0
Dave East Feat. Popcaan Unruly
79
0
Plies WAP (P-Mix)
93
0
Nipsey Hussle Ocean Views
132
0
Chelsea Collins Feat. 24kGoldn Water Run Dry
132
0
Big K.R.I.T. Kickoff
119
0
Money Man Feat. Lil Baby 24
185
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

Machine Gun Kelly “Concert For Aliens” Video
251
0
Summer Walker Feat. NO1-NOAH “White Tee” Video
119
0
Polo G “Martin & Gina” Video
172
0
More Videos

Featured Stories

Kanye West Alludes To Taylor Swift Beef With Photo Of Snake
Bow Wow Previews His Verse On DaniLeigh’s Unreleased Track: “#VibezTho”
Megan Thee Stallion Praises Women In Rap: Nicki Minaj, Cardi B, Lil Kim, & Eve