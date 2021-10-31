Kanye West Announces The Return Of “Sunday Service”

It’s been a busy few months for Kanye West. Fans have been steadily keeping DONDA on rotation while the rapper recently changed his name to Ye. However, fans have been hoping that new music is on the way. DONDA (Deluxe)was teased by Apple Music this week, though there hasn’t been any confirmation on a release date. Plus, the Yeezy STEM player apparently includes three unreleased tracks from DONDA.



Rich Fury/Getty Images

Perhaps, we could expect ‘Ye to debut something new this weekend as he recently announced the return of Sunday Service. Kanye West took to Instagram where he announced that he would be reviving his weekly spiritual musical experience. Sunday Service will go down on Oct. 31st at 12 p.m. PT/ 3 p.m. ET and will be available for streaming on Triller and Fite TV.

Maybe Kanye will end up bringing out a few guests this time around. One of the last broadcasted appearances that the Sunday Service Choir made was earlier this year at DMX’s funeral. Yeezy brand and Balenciaga also teamed up to create merch for the late rapper with the proceeds going towards DMX‘s family.

Hopefully, Kanye West isn’t running around with a mask at Sunday Service, as he’s been doing for the past few weeks.

Check out Kanye’s Sunday Service announcement below. Are you tuning in this afternoon?