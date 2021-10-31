Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

Kanye West Announces The Return Of “Sunday Service”
318
0
Drake’s “Certified Lover Boy” Expected To Return To No.1 On Charts
212
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Papoose September
4010
3
Coca Vango Motivational Purposes 3
1099
0
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Kanye West Announces The Return Of “Sunday Service”

Posted By on October 31, 2021

Sunday Service makes its return this afternoon.

It’s been a busy few months for Kanye West. Fans have been steadily keeping DONDA on rotation while the rapper recently changed his name to Ye. However, fans have been hoping that new music is on the way. DONDA (Deluxe)was teased by Apple Music this week, though there hasn’t been any confirmation on a release date. Plus, the Yeezy STEM player apparently includes three unreleased tracks from DONDA.


Rich Fury/Getty Images

Perhaps, we could expect ‘Ye to debut something new this weekend as he recently announced the return of Sunday Service. Kanye West took to Instagram where he announced that he would be reviving his weekly spiritual musical experience. Sunday Service will go down on Oct. 31st at 12 p.m. PT/ 3 p.m. ET and will be available for streaming on Triller and Fite TV.

Maybe Kanye will end up bringing out a few guests this time around. One of the last broadcasted appearances that the Sunday Service Choir made was earlier this year at DMX’s funeral. Yeezy brand and Balenciaga also teamed up to create merch for the late rapper with the proceeds going towards DMX‘s family.

Hopefully, Kanye West isn’t running around with a mask at Sunday Service, as he’s been doing for the past few weeks.

Check out Kanye’s Sunday Service announcement below. Are you tuning in this afternoon? 

Via HNHH

Latest Featured

Drake’s “Certified Lover Boy” Expected To Return To No.1 On Charts
212 525 16
0
Drake Submits “Certified Lover Boy” For Several Grammys
185 525 14
0

Recent Stories

Kanye West Announces The Return Of “Sunday Service”
318
0
Drake’s “Certified Lover Boy” Expected To Return To No.1 On Charts
212
0
Drake Submits “Certified Lover Boy” For Several Grammys
185
0
Jay-Z Honors Jaz-O On Twitter After Rock & Roll HOF Induction
199
0
10 Hip-Hop Storytelling Songs That Will Leave You Shook
199
0
More News

Trending Songs

DMX Rudolph The Red Nosed Reindeer
132
0
FBG Goat Feat. Young Thug Private Phones
119
0
J.I. Taken For Granted
132
0
Babyface Ray Catch It
291
0
Dess Dior Who The Fuk
199
0
Big Sean & Hit-Boy Feat. Babyface Ray & 42 Dugg Offense
251
0
Jucee Froot Feat. MoneyBagg Yo Could Never (Remix)
278
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

DreamDoll “Tryouts” Video
172
0
Lute Is Disgusted By Burnt Chocolate & Scrambled Egg Chips On “Snack Review”
278
0
My Favorite Color “MAYDAY” Video
238
2
More Videos

Featured Stories

Kanye West Announces The Return Of “Sunday Service”
Drake’s “Certified Lover Boy” Expected To Return To No.1 On Charts
Drake Submits “Certified Lover Boy” For Several Grammys