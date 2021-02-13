Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

Kid ‘N Play Were Teased By Ice Cube For Cleaning Up Lyrics On N.W.A. Tour
79
0
Quando Rondo Denies Using Lil Durk Lookalike In “Soul Reaper” Visual
172
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Doc D Planetory Destruction
12944
1
Wiz Khalifa
2144
1
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Kanye West Artwork Sells To Private Collector Following “Antiques Roadshow” Feature

Posted By on February 12, 2021

The artwork was created by the rap mogul sometime around 1995.

It’s clear that the Wests are a creative bunch, as further proven by Kim Kardashian‘s recent post about seven-year-old daughter North. The proud mother shared a photo of North’s landscape portrait, a painting that soon became a trending topic. People attacked the little girl’s work and accused Kim of faking her talents for views, causing the reality star to lash out at the public for criticizing her child.

Kanye West, Artwork, Antiques Roadshow, North West, Painting, Draing
Scott Gries / Staff / Getty Images

As seen on Antiques Roadshow, a man came in possession of a large portfolio of Kanye’s artwork that was completed sometime around 1995. The man on the show said that following Ye’s mother’s death, his husband somehow received the art as apart of the estate. According to Page Six, entrepreneur Vinoda Basnayake saw that episode of Antiques Roadshow and tracked down the owner of the artwork in order to purchase it for an undisclosed amount after signing a non-disclosure agreement.

We may not know how much Basnayake forked over for the pieces, but they were appraised on the show for somewhere around $16K to $23K. Watch Antiques Roadshow showcase some Ye’s work and let us know how much you would pay to have these in your collection.

[via]
Via HNHH

Latest Featured

Kid ‘N Play Were Teased By Ice Cube For Cleaning Up Lyrics On N.W.A. Tour
79 525 6
0
Quando Rondo Denies Using Lil Durk Lookalike In “Soul Reaper” Visual
172 525 13
0

Recent Stories

Kid ‘N Play Were Teased By Ice Cube For Cleaning Up Lyrics On N.W.A. Tour
79
0
Quando Rondo Denies Using Lil Durk Lookalike In “Soul Reaper” Visual
172
0
Justin Combs & Justin LaBoy To Co-Host Risqué Series, “Respectfully Justin”
93
0
Kanye West Artwork Sells To Private Collector Following “Antiques Roadshow” Feature
199
0
Jay-Z Takes Aim At The Capitol Rioters On “What It Feels Like”
225
0
More News

Trending Songs

Kelly Rowland Black Magic
93
0
Jim Jones Laps Around The Sun
146
0
Lil Mosey Enough
106
0
Lil Gnar Feat. Trippie Redd Missiles
106
0
G-Eazy Feat. Kiana Ledé A Little More
93
0
Young M.A Off The Yak
79
0
Guapdad 4000 & !llmind How Many
93
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

Ariana Grande Feat. Megan Thee Stallion, Doja Cat “34+35” Video
146
0
Pooh Shiesty “See Red” Video
119
0
Asshole
146
0
More Videos

Featured Stories

Kid ‘N Play Were Teased By Ice Cube For Cleaning Up Lyrics On N.W.A. Tour
Quando Rondo Denies Using Lil Durk Lookalike In “Soul Reaper” Visual
Justin Combs & Justin LaBoy To Co-Host Risqué Series, “Respectfully Justin”