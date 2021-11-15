Rap Basement

Kanye West & Beanie Sigel Reunite Following “Drink Champs” Interview

Beanie Sigel met with Yeezy at Sunday Service.

There’s been some confusion surrounding the relationship between Kanye West and Beanie Sigel. During Ye’s appearance on Drink Champs, he revealed that owed Beanie Sigel some loot for coining the name Yeezy. Beanie later went on to say Kanye told him that he would offer him 5% stock in Yeezy brand along with $50M, which has yet to be paid out.


 Brandon Magnus/Getty Images

Ultimately, Beans isn’t eager on getting an outright payment from Kanye West but rather, enter into some sort of partnership with Ye on future business endeavors. During an appearance on TMZ this weekend, Beans revealed that he can’t put a price point on coining the nickname for Kanye, especially since he believes the Chicago rapper had built his empire from the ground up. He explained that at the end of the day, it’s all love between himself and Kanye West.

Following the comments, Beanie Sigel pulled up on Kanye West at his weekly Sunday Service event. Beans shared photos of himself and Kanye West smiling, chopping it up, and hugging it out. No word on whether they discussed any potential business plans but maybe, we’ll get a Beans verse on Kanye’s next opus.

In related news, Kanye West finally came through with the deluxe edition of DONDA this weekend including five new songs such as “Never Abandon Your Family” and the Andre 3000-assisted, “Life Of The Party” which Drake leaked. 


