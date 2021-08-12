Rap Basement

Kanye West Breaks His Own “DONDA” Record On Apple Music

Posted By on August 12, 2021

Kanye West nearly doubled viewership numbers with his second “DONDA” listening event, shattering his own Apple Music streaming record.

Kanye West still hasn’t released his highly-anticipated studio album DONDA, but he’s already breaking records for it. With his two listening events at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, in which he played unfinished versions of the project, the music legend has continued to create hype around DONDA, nearly doubling his previous Apple Music streaming record with the viewership from the second party.

The second event was held in Atlanta, Georgia last week, and it ended with a death-defying floating stunt from Kanye, who floated into the cheap seats. As reports suggest he’s already made $7 million from DONDA merch alone, it’s now being reported that Kanye almost doubled his viewership numbers from the first live stream, which broke an Apple Music record.

The second DONDA listening event reportedly had over 5.4 million people tuned in concurrently to watch the rollout continue. In the two weeks that ‘Ye was living inside of Mercedes-Benz Stadium, the artist seemingly worked non-stop on the album, previewing a much-more refined version of DONDA on Thursday. Perhaps by the next listening event, 10 million people will be watching and even more updates will have happened.

The first listening session broke a record previously set by Gucci Mane and Jeezy‘s Verzuz battle on Apple Music, clocking in a total of 3.3 million viewers.

Have you been enjoying the DONDA rollout, or are you anxious for the album to finally arrive? Let us know in the comments.

[via]

Via HNHH

