Kanye West Breaks Record With The Success Of Lil Nas X’s “Industry Baby”

Posted By on October 19, 2021

Kanye West set a record with the success of Lil Nas X’s “Industry Baby.”

Kanye West, who recently changed his legal name to Ye, has now produced the most Hot 100 number one Hip Hop songs of all hip hop producers. Lil Nas X‘s “Industry Baby” is West’s fifth track to reach number one.

According to Hip Hop By The Numbers, Diddy was the previous record holder with four number one hits.

“Industry Baby” is the first track Ye has produced to go number one since “Stronger” in 2007.

Nas spoke about working with West during an interview with Kerwin Frost in July, but held back on the specifics as to how they met.

“How did that happen? I actually can’t tell you,” he said. “I can’t, not yet at least. It’s just like a thing, you want to protect connections. We talked, he’s a pretty cool guy, super down to earth. He’s super talented. He showed me some stuff. He’s working on some great music.”

He added: “It’s nice to work with somebody who’s done that for so long, so much longevity and still going. And like constantly evolving. Not even just evolving, but completely changing into something else. He’s also doing something different and new. Over and over and over again recreating himself.”

Via HNHH

