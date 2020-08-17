Rap Basement

Kanye West Brings Back Sunday Service After Long Coronavirus Break

Posted By on August 17, 2020

Kanye West announces the return of Sunday Service, taking place weekly on his ranch in Wyoming.

For the longest time, Kanye West has been unable to put on his famous Sunday Service gatherings in the heart of Calabasas, California. A lot has changed since the last choir sesh took place— Kanye has had his name written onto several states’ election ballots, he’s spending much of his time in Wyoming, and there’s a deadly virus traveling in the air.

Finally, the enigmatic recording artist/fashion designer devised a plan for his gospel group to re-convene, getting everybody out to his ranch, where it is easy to socially distance yourself from other choir singers, and announcing the official return.

“Praise God. We would like to thank our staff for making sure all Covid safety guidelines were followed today during Sunday Service at our West Mountains family ranch in Wyoming,” wrote Kanye on Twitter, sharing a video of his wife Kim Kardashian carrying one of their children as somebody plays the piano far off in the distance. “We are beyond blessed to be able to share the love of Christ through worship #SUNDAYSERVICEISBACK.”

In a second tweet, Kanye shared another video of the crew singing together.

“Amen,” he wrote, clearly overjoyed that he can participate in such a beautiful ceremony every weekend.

It looks as though Kanye has been doing much better than in recent weeks, checking his controversial views at the door and coming through with some classic Ye tweets, including a series about lonely emojis.

Via HNHH

