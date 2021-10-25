Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

Jay-Z, Jadakiss, & Conway The Machine Link For “The Harder They Fall” Soundtrack
199
0
Rise & Grind: Kalan.FrFr Talks Signing With Jay-Z’s Roc Nation & Marveling At His Height
159
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Papoose September
3772
3
Coca Vango Motivational Purposes 3
993
0
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Kanye West Buys All Remaining Seats At NYC Dance Show, Brings Swizz Beatz As Guest

Posted By on October 25, 2021

Ye saw an ad for the exhibition and bought out the whole venue.

After spending what felt like a couple of years out of the limelight and holed up on his Wyoming ranch, Kanye West is all-the-way back in the limelight. 

Since releasing his tenth studio album, Donda, at the end of August, the 44-year-old Graduation rapper has been spotted all over the world and has been setting up shop everywhere from Malibu to Belgium. 

This weekend, after returning from a whirlwind European trip that featured a couple of creepy masks, a brand-new haircut and the debut of a Ye-inspired McDonald’s ad campaign in Sweden, West returned to the States and attended events in both Atlanta and New York City.

Brandon Magnus/Getty Images

Along with an appearance at Shakur Stevenson’s latest boxing match in Atlanta with J.Prince, Page Six has reported that West bought out a dance exhibition and brought 12 guests, including producer Swizz Beatz, along for the show. 

According to the Page Six report, Ye was “spotted at New York’s venerable Joyce Theater to see postmodern dancer and choreographer Lucinda Childs’ 1979 piece, ‘Dance,’.” After seeing an ad for “Dance,” Ye was reportedly “taken aback” and after purchasing just two tickets in the afternoon, Yeezy “bought up the remaining seats in the house,” at the last minute. 

Ye, Swizz Beatz and the rest of their entourage showed up late, but according to a Page Six source in the crowd, West “loved the performance and stayed through to the end of the curtain call, offering hoots-and-hollers to the company and the legendary choreographer when she joined the dancers for a bow.” 

After his quick jaunt across the pond, Ye had a crazy week in New York. Along with wearing a humanlike, prosthetic mask to meet with former Trump attorney, Michael Cohen, he legally changed his name to “Ye” and apparently topped it off by taking in a show with Swizz Beatz. 

Whether or not all of Ye’s appearances across the world are adding up to something, or are just a result of a newly-divorced man jetsetting because he can, it’s been interesting to watch his reemergence since Donda and there are no signs he’ll be retiring back into the shadows any time soon. 

What do you think of Ye buying out an NYC dance show? Let us know in the comments. 

[Via]
Via HNHH

Latest Featured

Rise & Grind: Kalan.FrFr Talks Signing With Jay-Z’s Roc Nation & Marveling At His Height
159 525 12
0
Jay-Z, Jadakiss, & Conway The Machine Link For “The Harder They Fall” Soundtrack
199 525 15
0

Recent Stories

Jay-Z, Jadakiss, & Conway The Machine Link For “The Harder They Fall” Soundtrack
199
0
Rise & Grind: Kalan.FrFr Talks Signing With Jay-Z’s Roc Nation & Marveling At His Height
159
0
Summer Walker Reveals 2 Album Covers For “Still Over It”
212
0
A Brief History Of Nudity & Sexually Explicit Imagery In Hip-Hop Album Artwork
159
0
Kanye West Buys All Remaining Seats At NYC Dance Show, Brings Swizz Beatz As Guest
821
0
More News

Trending Songs

Aminé Charmander
543
0
HBK Banz & Lil Chris Mud Baby
212
0
Wale Name Ring Bell
265
0
Drake Worst Behavior
291
0
BabyTron Day In Ferndale
146
0
KB Mike Deserve Better
225
0
T.E.C. Feat. OMB Peezy Dead Boy
159
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

Snoh Aalegra Feat. Tyler, The Creator “NEON PEACH” Video
93
0
MoneyBagg Yo Feat. Lil Durk & EST Gee “Switches & Dracs” Video
318
0
Domani Reviews Snacks From Around The World
199
0
More Videos

Featured Stories

Jay-Z, Jadakiss, & Conway The Machine Link For “The Harder They Fall” Soundtrack
Rise & Grind: Kalan.FrFr Talks Signing With Jay-Z’s Roc Nation & Marveling At His Height
Summer Walker Reveals 2 Album Covers For “Still Over It”