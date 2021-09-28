Kanye West Buys Bachelor Pad In Belgium To “Celebrate Being Single”

Last week, Kanye West scooped up a $57M beach mansion in Malibu. This week, the Life of Pablo rapper grabbed a Belgian bachelor pad.

After bouncing between Calabasas, Chicago and Wyoming the last handful of years, it looks like West is starting to establish new real estate patterns. In a move completely separating himself from Kim Kardashian and the long list of other celebrities who call Calabasas home, Kanye headed across the pond to buy a spot in Belgium.

Reporting that the purchase is in celebration of “being single after six years of marriage,” AllHipHop wrote that West’s new crib is in an exclusive neighborhood outside the city of Antwerp and will be transformed into a West-appropriate residence by Axel Vervoordt, the same interior decorator responsible for designing West and Kardashian’s storied Calabasas home.

Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images

Coming on the heels of Kanye’s Malibu purchase, it is yet to be seen whether Yeezy heads to Europe full-time or is just setting up shop for a while, but this bachelor pad purchase is reminiscent of recent stories about the rap and fashion icon’s alleged infidelities and escapades with supermodels and an “A-list” singer.

West, who was rumored to have spent his 44th birthday and ensuing months with model Irina Shayk, addressed some rumors in “Hurricane,” seemingly admitting to cheating on Kardashian after the birth of their second child but has done little more to clear up the current situation with the mother of his children.

Kardashian has been clear that West is a great father and will remain a part of their children’s lives but it does seem that, with multiple huge real estate purchases across the world and time spent with the likes of Puff Daddy and Marilyn Manson, the rapper is on his early-2010s outlandish wave and it will be interesting to see where things go from here.

What do you think of Kanye’s European bachelor pad purchase? Let us know in the comments.