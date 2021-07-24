Kanye West Collaborator Confirms “DONDA” Release Date

Kanye West had the entire hip-hop world on high alert this past week as he promised to deliver his brand new album DONDA. Named after his mother, this album is supposed to be a healthy mix of secular and non-secular music. On Thursday, Kanye gave us some insight into the album as he played the entire project at a live stream in Atlanta. Unfortunately for most fans, it was quite clear that the project was incomplete, and as suspected, Kanye was nowhere to be found at midnight when the album was supposed to come out.

The last 24 hours have been filled with speculation as various people close to Kanye’s camp have made statements about the album’s progress. For instance, Justin Laboy and poet Malik Yusef both claimed that the album would be dropped in the middle of the night. This was then followed up by a post from Laboy who said the album was pushed back to August 6th.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Universal Music Group

Now, Yusef, who has been known to write bars for Kanye, is confirming that the project will, indeed, be released on Friday, August 6th. Having said that, Yusef truly believes this is a special project, and he even thanked the fans for their patience on the matter.

“We R super grateful, thankful and appreciative of all the love we’ve been getting for the new upcoming album #DONDA This is the 9th album I’ve worked on with @kanyewest , Me and bro weren’t communicating during the process of Jesus Is King so I missed that one. But in my opinion it’s our best work thus far.Also, as a side note my homie @Justinlaboy is more kind and caring, than he is toxic,” Yusef wrote.

There is still a lot that is unknown about the rest of the project, so keep it locked to HNHH as we will continue to bring you all of the latest updates.