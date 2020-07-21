Rap Basement

Jill Scott Celebrates Debut’s Anniversary, Recalls Industry Critics Who Insulted Her Weight
Kanye West Confirms “DONDA” As Celebs Voice Concern Over Mental Health
Sy Ari Da Kid A Toxic Heartbreak
Boosie Badazz In House
Kanye West Confirms “DONDA” As Celebs Voice Concern Over Mental Health

Posted By on July 20, 2020

Kanye West will be dropping his next album “DONDA” this Friday.

After sending out a barrage of tweets about his wife Kim Kardashian allegedly attempting to have him “locked up” with the help of a doctor, it seems that Kanye West is going to be redirecting his energy toward his music. After his controversial presidential “rally” in South Carolina, Kanye West sent out a series of tweets that gave the world pause. The rapper spoke about his children and how they would never do Playboy while accusing NBC of being the reason behind Bill Cosby’s incarceration. While some people took the opportunity to poke fun at Ye, a few famous figures used their platforms to say that this isn’t a time for jokes.

It’s been known for some time that Kanye was diagnosed with bipolar disorder; something that the rapper has called his “superpower.” Some people have speculated that he may be in the middle of a bipolar episode so they want to make sure that he’s supported and not jeered. “I feel sorry for Kanye,” said acclaimed author Terry McMillan. Questlove added, “Praying for him. This ain’t funny one bit. This ain’t gossip/cancel/snark worthy—-this is a life on the path to expiration.”

While there has been an outpouring of support, there are others who don’t believe that Kanye West’s mental health should excuse him for some of the comments he’s made in recent years leading up to remarks about Harriet Tubman not freeing slaves just days ago. Meanwhile, Ye has shared a tweet that shows his tracklist for DONDA that he claims will drop this Friday. We all remember how the Jesus is King release went, so we’re not necessarily holding our breaths. Read through a few responses below.

Via HNHH

