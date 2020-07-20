Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

Offset Claps Back After Haters Says Migos Fell Off
93
0
Young Thug Announces Gunna’s “WUNNA” Deluxe Release Date
93
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Sy Ari Da Kid A Toxic Heartbreak
781
0
Boosie Badazz In House
781
0
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Kanye West Criticizes Gap, Shares Drop As Result

Posted By on July 20, 2020

Following his heated presidential rally, Kanye West’s recent criticism of Gap has led to a noted decrease in share prices.

A lot can happen in a matter of weeks, let alone days. On Friday, Kanye West was taking to Twitter to preview a glimpse at his upcoming Yeezy x Gap line, which appears to be heavy on the neon. Now, the fallout of Sunday night’s presidential rally, which found Kanye West vying to make his “Birthday Party” a legitimate political contender, a new twist has ultimately tossed a wrench into an otherwise promising deal.

Kanye West Gap Yeezy

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

According to CNN, Kanye West vented his frustrations with both Gap and Adidas, citing a concern that he wasn’t on either company’s board. “That has to change today or I walk away,” he claimed, a threat that clearly resonated. Apparently, Gap’s stock fell 6% following Ye’s comment, proof that even at his most unpredictable his words still hold sway.

It should be noted that Gap and Yeezy connected at the end of June, a partnership that sparked a 19% increase in Gap shares — though CNN does not that over half of those gains have since been lost. At this point, it’s unclear if Gap will acquiesce to Yeezy’s demand for more power, but given the magnitude of everything he seems to do, it wouldn’t be surprising to see them consider it. Are you optimistic that Kanye West and Gap’s partnership will proceed as planned, or is this one destined to implode before long?

[via]

 

Via HNHH

Latest Featured

Young Thug Announces Gunna’s “WUNNA” Deluxe Release Date
93 525 7
0
Offset Claps Back After Haters Says Migos Fell Off
93 525 7
0

Recent Stories

Offset Claps Back After Haters Says Migos Fell Off
93
0
Young Thug Announces Gunna’s “WUNNA” Deluxe Release Date
93
0
Kanye West Criticizes Gap, Shares Drop As Result
119
0
Juice WRLD “Legends Never Die” Review
79
0
J. Cole Pens Reflection On His Journey In Music & Basketball
93
0
More News

Trending Songs

Lotto Savage Feat. Lil Keed Out The Van
79
0
Drake & Headie One Only You Freestyle
106
0
Dave East Believe It Or Not
93
0
Pop Smoke Feat. Fivio Foreign Showin Off Pt. 2
106
0
Gorillaz Feat. ScHoolboy Q Pac-Man
185
0
Rick Ross Feat. Jay-Z & John Legend Free Mason
146
0
Cal Scruby 1000 Ways To Die
79
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

Future “Posted With Demons” Video
53
0
Pop Smoke Feat. 50 Cent, Roddy Ricch “The Woo” Video
119
0
Jack Harlow Feat. DaBaby, Lil Wayne, Tory Lanez “What’s Poppin’ (Remix)” Video
278
0
More Videos

Featured Stories

Offset Claps Back After Haters Says Migos Fell Off
Young Thug Announces Gunna’s “WUNNA” Deluxe Release Date
Kanye West Criticizes Gap, Shares Drop As Result