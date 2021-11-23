Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

Saweetie Reacts To Earning Her First-Ever GRAMMY Nominations
106
0
London On Da Track & Dr. Dre Are In The Studio Together
159
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Bryson Tiller Killer Instinct 2: The Nightmare Before
1972
1
Don Q Double Or Nothing
1522
0
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Kanye West & Drake “Free Larry Hoover” Concert Ticket Prices Shock Fans

Posted By on November 23, 2021

Hundreds of people were seemingly under the impression that Ye and Drake’s “Free Larry Hoover” benefit concert would be free of charge.

From the wording of the announcement, some fans were misled into thinking that Kanye West and Drake‘s upcoming concert in Los Angeles would be free of charge. Labeled as a “Free Larry Hoover Benefit Concert,” a number of folks were shocked to find out on Monday that the concert isn’t actually free… it’s tofree Larry Hoover.

With most tickets costing between $200 and $500, some fans felt bamboozled upon opening the purchase link, which had over 2,000 concurrent users trying to check out, taking to social media to share their shocked reactions to the show not actually being “free.”

“Wait so the drake kanye concert isn’t free?” asked one confused fan on Twitter, which is seemingly what a lot of others felt. “I thought they said the kanye and drake concert was free. but the word ‘free’ was part of the statement ‘free larry hoover’ and the tickets are actually expensive,” lamented somebody else.

It’s worth noting that this was never announced to be a free concert, and people are understanding that they simply misread the announcement from Ye and Drake. Still, we all know the feeling of thinking that something is going to be affordable (or free of cost, in this case) and it actually turns out to be a ridiculous price. 

Regardless of the $500 tickets, it looks like Drake and Ye will be performing for a sold-out crowd, which makes sense considering they’re two of the world’s biggest artists who just stopped feuding. Will you be seeing them at the Free Larry Hoover benefit concert in Los Angeles on December 9?

Via HNHH

Latest Featured

Saweetie Reacts To Earning Her First-Ever GRAMMY Nominations
106 525 8
0
London On Da Track & Dr. Dre Are In The Studio Together
159 525 12
0

Recent Stories

Saweetie Reacts To Earning Her First-Ever GRAMMY Nominations
106
0
London On Da Track & Dr. Dre Are In The Studio Together
159
0
JAY-Z Breaks Record For Most All-Time GRAMMY Nominations
159
0
The Weeknd Says New Album Is Like Purgatory & Assures “The Dawn” Is Coming
159
0
Baby Keem, NBA YoungBoy & Saweetie Land Their First Grammy Nominations
649
0
More News

Trending Songs

Troy Ave The Weatherman
119
0
Yung Mal Like Belly
119
0
Lou From Paradise (f.k.a. Lou The Human) Live From The Slumz
106
0
Snoop Dogg Feat. Dr. Dre Who Am I (What's My Name)?
172
0
G Perico Feat. Boogie Fre$h It's True (Remix)
172
0
Method Man New Old School
172
0
Desiigner I'm Ready
185
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

Lil Wayne & Rich The Kid ” Trust Fund ” Video
238
0
BFB Da Packman Reviews Wild Snacks From Japan To The UK
132
0
Baby Tate “Dungarees” Video
225
0
More Videos

Featured Stories

Saweetie Reacts To Earning Her First-Ever GRAMMY Nominations
London On Da Track & Dr. Dre Are In The Studio Together
JAY-Z Breaks Record For Most All-Time GRAMMY Nominations