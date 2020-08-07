Rap Basement

HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Kanye West & Drake Verzuz Battle Teased By Swizz Beatz: Who Would Win?

Posted By on August 7, 2020

Swizz Beatz is trying to manifest a future episode of Verzuz with Drake and Kanye West facing off against each other.

If Swizz Beatz and Timbaland manage to get Kanye West and Drake on Verzuz, we can guarantee that it would be the most-watched battle, having the potential to crash servers and break the internet. The two are some of the biggest legends in music and, considering people of all age groups love (and hate) these two, it would be crazy to witness them in the same studio cranking out all of their biggest hits.

That’s why, when Swizz Beatz proposed the battle to Timbaland, people went absolutely bonkers.

“Ayo Tim Drake VS YE #versuz,” wrote Swizz on Twitter. The post garnered A LOT of attention with plenty of people theorizing on who would win between the two. While some believe it would be a close face-off, others are taking sides. It would appear as though the majority of people see Kanye coming out with the advantage though.

Of course, a portion of commenters are suggesting other names to face off against Drake since, let’s face it, there’s no way Kanye actually agrees to this. The most obvious choice is Pusha-T, mainly because people just want to see those two go head-to-head once more. Another possible challenger is Lil Wayne, who brought Drake into the game.


Prince Williams/Getty Images

For the sake of it, let us know who you think would walk away with the win if Drake and Kanye West faced off on Verzuz.

Via HNHH

