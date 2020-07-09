Kanye West Drops 3 Strange New Freestyles For Forbes

Kanye West is having himself quite a week. He recently dropped his new single “Wash Us In The Blood” before featuring on Ty Dolla $ign‘s long-awaited track “Ego Death” with FKA twigs and Skrillex. On top of that (and way more importantly), he announced that he will be running for President of the United States under the Birthday Party.

During an interview with Forbes, West revealed his anti-vaccination and anti-abortion stance, also stating that he wants to turn Washington D.C. into Wakanda. Apparently, he found time to drop some bars during the interview too.

Three brand new freestyles released by Forbes have West rapping on the phone, spitting rhymes about the Kardashians, O.J. Simpson, the death penalty, and more. The freestyles are strange, to say the least.

“We ’bout to go big, yes we will Kris [Jenner],” he raps in the first one. “We ’bout to go big Robert [Kardashian], yes we will. Kris… Kardashian… Rob… Kardashian…”

In the follow-up freestyles, he gives a shout-out to Damien Hirst and spits lines from his new single, repeating the lyric about thirty states still allowing execution and the death penalty.

Earlier today, it was reported that Kanye is in the midst of a major bipolar episode. He has not confirmed that, nor have his representatives.

[via]