Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

Vince Staples Reflects On How Mac Miller Changed His Life
106
0
Moneybagg Yo Names The Two Biggest Albums Of The Year
172
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Curren$y Welcome To Jet Life Recordings 2
2051
0
Boosie Badazz Goat Talk 3
1218
0
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Kanye West Fan Sells Bag Of Air From Listening Party In Atlanta

Posted By on July 23, 2021

The person started the bidding at $3,333.33 and posted a photo proving they were at the event.

You can almost hear Jeopardy’s timer music playing worldwide as fans await the release of DONDA. The listening party at the Mercedez-Benz Stadium in Atlanta has been the talk of Hip Hop for the last 24 hours, and while Kanye West‘s fans believed they would receive his illustrious project in the wee hours of Friday (July 23) morning, they were left with another broken album release promise from Ye.

However, the rapper’s supporters were excited to view snippets of the listening party, and it was reported that before the event began, there were people already hawking merchandise on eBay for ghastly prices.

Aside from the t-shirts and sweatshirts that were reportedly for sale, at least one person wanted to capitalize on their attendance by selling a bag of air from the event. The starting bid reportedly came in at $3,333.33, plus $4 in shipping costs. This comes following memes and jokes about DONDA being a phantom album that won’t actually have any music, just titles of songs.

However, Justin Laboy returned on Friday evening with promises that DONDA will arrive today, noting that Ye and his team are making some last-minute additions while mixing and mastering at the last minute. Check out the ad for the bag of air below and let us know how much you believe this will sell for.

Via HNHH

Latest Featured

Vince Staples Reflects On How Mac Miller Changed His Life
106 525 8
0
Moneybagg Yo Names The Two Biggest Albums Of The Year
172 525 13
0

Recent Stories

Vince Staples Reflects On How Mac Miller Changed His Life
106
0
Moneybagg Yo Names The Two Biggest Albums Of The Year
172
0
Lil Uzi Vert Debuts New “Pink Tape” Music At Rolling Loud
132
0
Bobby Shmurda Explains What It Feels Like To Be Free
159
0
Lil Nas X Responds To Dr. Boyce Watkins’ Homophobic “INDUSTRY BABY” Comments
119
0
More News

Trending Songs

Tory Lanez Feat. Kodak Black Grah Tah Tah
106
0
Jay Critch To The Sky
132
0
Armoney Rose Feat. The Game Baddest In The World
132
0
Trench Baby Richest Gangbanger
119
0
Zach Zoya Understand
106
0
GASHI Sleeping On My Left
212
0
James Blake Say What You Will
159
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

YN Jay Crafts One Of The Fattest Blunts In “How To Roll” History
159
0
Childish Major Names The Best Places To Get “Thot Food” In Atlanta
199
0
Coupe
106
0
More Videos

Featured Stories

Vince Staples Reflects On How Mac Miller Changed His Life
Moneybagg Yo Names The Two Biggest Albums Of The Year
Lil Uzi Vert Debuts New “Pink Tape” Music At Rolling Loud