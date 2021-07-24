Kanye West Fan Sells Bag Of Air From Listening Party In Atlanta

You can almost hear Jeopardy’s timer music playing worldwide as fans await the release of DONDA. The listening party at the Mercedez-Benz Stadium in Atlanta has been the talk of Hip Hop for the last 24 hours, and while Kanye West‘s fans believed they would receive his illustrious project in the wee hours of Friday (July 23) morning, they were left with another broken album release promise from Ye.

However, the rapper’s supporters were excited to view snippets of the listening party, and it was reported that before the event began, there were people already hawking merchandise on eBay for ghastly prices.

Aside from the t-shirts and sweatshirts that were reportedly for sale, at least one person wanted to capitalize on their attendance by selling a bag of air from the event. The starting bid reportedly came in at $3,333.33, plus $4 in shipping costs. This comes following memes and jokes about DONDA being a phantom album that won’t actually have any music, just titles of songs.

However, Justin Laboy returned on Friday evening with promises that DONDA will arrive today, noting that Ye and his team are making some last-minute additions while mixing and mastering at the last minute. Check out the ad for the bag of air below and let us know how much you believe this will sell for.