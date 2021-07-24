Kanye West Fans Livid Following Lengthy “DONDA” Delay

When Kanye West and Def Jam announced that his new album DONDA would be dropping on July 23rd, fans were incredibly excited. Snippets for the album were circulating online and they were all incredibly good. It seemed as though Kanye was taking a whole new direction with the album, and there were plenty of reasons to be excited. Not to mention, on Thursday, Kanye hosted a listening party in Atlanta which was livestreamed by Apple Music.

In the end, the listening party seemed underwhelming as every track appeared to be pretty unfinished. A lack of drums and substantial mixing had fans wanting more, and Kanye was well aware of the project’s shortcomings. After failing to release the album on streaming services, Kanye went back to work with Mike Dean, and all throughout yesterday, there were rumblings that the album was on the way.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Universal Music Group

Last night, fans got an unfortunate shock to their systems as it was revealed that the album had been delayed by another two weeks. The information came straight from Justin Laboy, who has become an insider of sorts ever since DONDA was announced early last week.

As you can imagine, the reactions to this news were not positive as fans lashed out at both Kanye and Laboy, who promised the album would be out as soon as late last night. Kanye is notorious for being late with his albums and when it comes to DONDA, we are stuck with what could be a very long wait.

You can see what people had to say about the matter, in the tweets below. Also, check out our piece on the listening party, right here.