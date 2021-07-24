Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

Vince Staples Reflects On How Mac Miller Changed His Life
106
0
Moneybagg Yo Names The Two Biggest Albums Of The Year
172
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Curren$y Welcome To Jet Life Recordings 2
2051
0
Boosie Badazz Goat Talk 3
1218
0
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Kanye West Fans Livid Following Lengthy “DONDA” Delay

Posted By on July 24, 2021

Kanye West’s “DONDA” has fans feeling impatient.

When Kanye West and Def Jam announced that his new album DONDA would be dropping on July 23rd, fans were incredibly excited. Snippets for the album were circulating online and they were all incredibly good. It seemed as though Kanye was taking a whole new direction with the album, and there were plenty of reasons to be excited. Not to mention, on Thursday, Kanye hosted a listening party in Atlanta which was livestreamed by Apple Music. 

In the end, the listening party seemed underwhelming as every track appeared to be pretty unfinished. A lack of drums and substantial mixing had fans wanting more, and Kanye was well aware of the project’s shortcomings. After failing to release the album on streaming services, Kanye went back to work with Mike Dean, and all throughout yesterday, there were rumblings that the album was on the way.

Kanye West

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Universal Music Group

Last night, fans got an unfortunate shock to their systems as it was revealed that the album had been delayed by another two weeks. The information came straight from Justin Laboy, who has become an insider of sorts ever since DONDA was announced early last week.

As you can imagine, the reactions to this news were not positive as fans lashed out at both Kanye and Laboy, who promised the album would be out as soon as late last night. Kanye is notorious for being late with his albums and when it comes to DONDA, we are stuck with what could be a very long wait.

You can see what people had to say about the matter, in the tweets below. Also, check out our piece on the listening party, right here.

Via HNHH

Latest Featured

Vince Staples Reflects On How Mac Miller Changed His Life
106 525 8
0
Moneybagg Yo Names The Two Biggest Albums Of The Year
172 525 13
0

Recent Stories

Vince Staples Reflects On How Mac Miller Changed His Life
106
0
Moneybagg Yo Names The Two Biggest Albums Of The Year
172
0
Lil Uzi Vert Debuts New “Pink Tape” Music At Rolling Loud
132
0
Bobby Shmurda Explains What It Feels Like To Be Free
159
0
Lil Nas X Responds To Dr. Boyce Watkins’ Homophobic “INDUSTRY BABY” Comments
119
0
More News

Trending Songs

Tory Lanez Feat. Kodak Black Grah Tah Tah
106
0
Jay Critch To The Sky
132
0
Armoney Rose Feat. The Game Baddest In The World
132
0
Trench Baby Richest Gangbanger
119
0
Zach Zoya Understand
106
0
GASHI Sleeping On My Left
212
0
James Blake Say What You Will
159
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

YN Jay Crafts One Of The Fattest Blunts In “How To Roll” History
159
0
Childish Major Names The Best Places To Get “Thot Food” In Atlanta
199
0
Coupe
106
0
More Videos

Featured Stories

Vince Staples Reflects On How Mac Miller Changed His Life
Moneybagg Yo Names The Two Biggest Albums Of The Year
Lil Uzi Vert Debuts New “Pink Tape” Music At Rolling Loud