Kanye West Forgot The Lyrics To “Forever” During Larry Hoover Benefit Show

Last night, those at The Coliseum in Los Angeles saw Kanye West give hands down one of the best performances of his career, taking us back in time through his discography with hits like “Jesus Walks,” “Gold Digger,” and “Black Skinhead.” While on stage, the rapper also covered some hits by his fellow headliner, Drake, including “Find Your Love,” and their 2009 collab with Lil Wayne and Eminem, “Forever.”

The concert was held in hopes of raising funds and awareness about the Free Larry Hoover movement, and saw Ye and Drizzy come together on stage after squashing their beef to put on the show of a lifetime.

After watching the live stream, some viewers couldn’t help but notice that the father of four appeared to stumble over a part in “Forever,” and can then be heard laughing into his microphone about the incident before picking back up without missing a beat. Many cracked jokes about West forgetting the lyrics because the song had aged poorly, but other suggested that the “Ghost Town” artist was just trying to skip over the swear words since he’s cleaned up his act all these years later.

Regardless of what happened, catching Ye laughing at himself feels like a heart warming moment in the midst of the mess he’s currently going through with his estranged wife, Kim Kardashian.

Elsewhere during his set, the 44-year-old switched up the lyrics in his 2010 song, “Runaway,” singing, “I need you to run right back to me, baby, more specifically, Kimberly,” as she watched on with their two eldest children from the audience. The next day, it was reported that she requested a judge declare her legally single so that she can move on with her life – read more about that here.

Check out Drake and Kanye West’s full Free Larry Hoover benefit concert below.