Featured

Kanye West Gets His Own Day In Atlanta

July 23, 2021

July 22 is officially “Kanye West Day” in Atlanta.

Directly following his internet-breaking DONDA listening event at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Kanye West was honored with his own day in the city. He also received a special award from Dr. Kevin James, the President of Morris Brown College, which is the HBCU that Kanye’s mother Donda West taught at for nearly two decades.

After he left the center of the arena and reunited with his family and team backstage, Kanye earned two major awards. He accepted a certification that his own day was instated in Atlanta, making July 22 “Kanye West Day.” Perhaps more importantly to ‘Ye, he was presented with a resolution of meritorious service for his mother Donda.

Donda began her career teaching at Morris Brown College, staying there for nearly two decades. Kanye was reportedly emotional while accepting the award on his mother’s behalf as he was surrounded by family, including Kim and Khloe Kardashian, who were both spotted backstage

As the world waits for DONDA to officially arrive on streaming services (any day now, ‘Ye!), watch the video below to see Kanye being granted his own day in Atlanta. Congrats!

Kanye’s DONDA event was the most popular thing on Twitter last night, sparking multiple trends throughout the night. Read our review of the event here.

[via]

Via HNHH

