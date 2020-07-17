Rap Basement

HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Kanye West Gives A Preview Of His Yeezy Collab With Gap

Posted By on July 17, 2020

Kanye West gave all 29.8 million of his Twitter followers a glimpse at the fitting for his upcoming Yeezy x Gap collaborative collection.

While his pending run for President of the United States is still questionable to say the least, there’s no denying that Kanye West knows a thing or two when it comes to cooking up clothing collaborations. As the world anticipates his upcoming partnership with Gap, the Yeezus emcee decided to share a quick look at what’s to come in the YZY x GAP line.

Kanye West Yeezy Gap YZY
Images: Robin Marchant/Getty Images for Ralph Lauren 

Although the clip is just a mere five seconds long, it was more than enough to garner over 1,000 comments and over 10 times that amount in retweets — the likes capped out at just under 88,000. It appears he’ll be mixing vibrant hues of orange, neon and magenta with the utilitarian aesthetic that helped make his YEEZY x adidas collection as sought-after as it remains to this today. At this rate it looks like we may see a full lookbook rollout before the year ends, maybe even by the start of fall, but there’s also room for delay given his current aspirations for presidency. Kanye has proven in the past that he can take on many hats at once, so we’ll just wait and see how this all turns out.

Check out the clip Kanye West posted of the YZY x GAP fitting below, in addition to a few raps and words of wisdom from the constriction workers on his “YZY FTR” team: 

Via HNHH

