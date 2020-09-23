Kanye West Giving All G.O.O.D. Music Artists His Share Of Their Masters Back

Kanye West is becoming the change he wants to see in the world.

For the last several weeks, the self-proclaimed multi-genius has been sharing information about how he views the future of the music industry, leaking his own contracts in an effort to create transparency. He’s been in talks with the higher-ups at Universal and Sony, ensuring that change is made for the future of music and the way that deals are structured.

As he seeks to gain ownership of his own masters, promising his children that they will own his music, Kanye promised all of the artists operating as part of his label that he will be giving them back his personal share in their master recordings.



Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

“I’m giving all Good music artist back the 50% share I have of their masters,” tweeted Kanye in a move that will cost him millions and millions of dollars. On his G.O.O.D. Music roster are Big Sean, Pusha-T, Teyana Taylor, Cyhi The Prynce, 070 Shake, Valee, and more.

If he decides to go back to his former signees, that would mean that Kid Cudi, Common, Desiigner, Kacy Hill, and John Legend would also get back Ye’s 50% share.

This is a huge move for Kanye, who has been labeled a hypocrite by some online for trapping his own artists into similar deals that limit their master ownership.

