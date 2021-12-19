Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

Big Sean Calls Out Kanye For Praising Drake Instead Of Him
199
0
Boi-1da Shows Off Absurd Amount Of Platinum Plaques
265
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Papoose November
1985
0
French Montana They Got Amnesia
874
3
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Kanye West Hosts Another Edition Of Sunday Service: Livestream

Posted By on December 19, 2021

Livestream Kanye West’s latest Sunday Service event.

It’s been an all-around busy year for Kanye West. The rap icon returned with his 10th studio album, DONDA, which was accompanied by a spectacle of a roll-out including three different listening sessions. Meanwhile, he also changed his name to Ye and finally made amends with Drake, in an effort to spread awareness on Larry Hoover’s incarceration.


Johnny Nunez/WireImage/Getty Images

No matter what’s been going on, Kanye has still hosted his Sunday Service events. Most recently, they’ve been live streaming on YouTube, offering fans and supporters an opportunity to experience the musical event from the comfort of their home. Last month, the rapper held a special edition of the service in honor of Virgil Abloh who passed away after quietly battling cancer. Kanye West and the Sunday Service Choir returned this week for another event in L.A. that is currently streaming on YouTube. You could check that out below.

While Kanye West continues to host Sunday Service on a semi-regular basis, he recently revealed his plans to be homeless for a year in order to transform all of his homes into churches. Additionally, he said that he would be building an orphanage that would welcome anyone. The announcement arrived after Ye met with the Los Angeles Mission around Thanksgiving to discuss plans to help end homelessness. 

Via HNHH

Latest Featured

Big Sean Calls Out Kanye For Praising Drake Instead Of Him
199 525 15
0
Boi-1da Shows Off Absurd Amount Of Platinum Plaques
265 525 20
0

Recent Stories

Big Sean Calls Out Kanye For Praising Drake Instead Of Him
199
0
Boi-1da Shows Off Absurd Amount Of Platinum Plaques
265
0
Kanye West Hosts Another Edition Of Sunday Service: Livestream
212
0
G Herbo Talks Words Of Wisdom From Jadakiss, Miley Cyrus & “25”
185
0
Aaliyah, The Weeknd & SAINt JHN Deliver For This Week’s “R&B Season” Playlist
185
0
More News

Trending Songs

TyFontaine Numb
119
0
EST Gee Feat. MoneyBagg Yo Balloons
159
0
Kur Sheist
132
1
Slatt Zy Beautiful Scars
119
0
Scorey Die Young
159
0
Roddy Ricch thailand
146
0
Gucci Mane Street N***a Christmas
146
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

Asiahn “All I Want” Video
238
0
DreamDoll Shows Off Abundance Of Jewelry & Speaks On Her Birkin Bag Collection
384
0
Big Boi & Sleepy Brown Recall Selling Weed With André 3000 On “How To Roll”
1403
1
More Videos

Featured Stories

Big Sean Calls Out Kanye For Praising Drake Instead Of Him
Boi-1da Shows Off Absurd Amount Of Platinum Plaques
Kanye West Hosts Another Edition Of Sunday Service: Livestream