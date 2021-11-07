Rap Basement

HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Kanye West Hosts Sunday Service In Honor Of Astroworld Fest Victims: Livestream

Posted By on November 7, 2021

Kanye West honors the victims who died at Travis Scott’s Astroworld Festival at Sunday Service.

Fans are still at a loss for words over the tragedy that struck Astroworld Festival in Houston on Friday. A crowd surge led to eight deaths at the annual festival while many others were injured — some of which remain in the hospital. Travis Scott revealed that he would be in contact with the families of the victims to help them in any way that he can while Roddy Ricch offered to put up his entire check from his performance to support the victims’ families, as well.


Brad Barket/Getty Images 

While Kanye West hasn’t made any public statements about the incident, the latest edition of Sunday Service is in honor of the victims. Kanye West quietly launched a live stream link on YouTube for Sunday Service in dedication to those who passed away during the crowd surge. This installment is called “the loved ones of Astroworld.” You could live stream it below.

Police have launched an investigation into Astroworld Festival following the incident. Authorities explained the deaths were a result of a crowd surge that compressed the audience towards the front of the stage and led to a panic. 

Authorities revealed that all of the victims were aged under 30-years-old. The oldest victim was 27-year-old while the youngest was only 14.

Check out Sunday Service below. We’ll keep you posted on more updates about Astroworld Fest.  

Via HNHH

