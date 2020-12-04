Rap Basement

Kanye West Is Billboard’s Top Gospel Artist Of 2020: Report

Posted By on December 3, 2020

The rapper’s gospel albums and Sunday Service Choir have helped make him the leading force in gospel music this year.

We may not have heard much from Kanye West‘s Sunday Service Choir once the rap mogul announced his bid for the presidency, but that doesn’t mean that he hasn’t been a leading force in the gospel circuit. Kanye West had hopes of becoming America’s Commander-in-Chief, but they were curtailed after President-Elect Joe Biden edged out incumbent President Donald Trump. West has, however, been making waves in the gospel arena—most recently taking home four Billboard Music awards in gospel categories.

Kanye West, Top Gospel Artist, Sunday Service
Kevin Mazur / Contributor / Getty Images

As Billboard has released their end of the year tallies, Kanye West celebrates a big win as the Top Gospel Artist of 2020. The outlet broke down how that happened for the Yeezy mogul, as his Jesus Is King and Jesus is Born projects were staples on the charts throughout the year. The Sunday Service Choir was named Top Gospel Group of the year by Billboard, while West’s songs “Follow God” and his Travis Scott-assisted “Wash Us in the Blood” dominated the Hot Gospel Songs chart.

Many couldn’t have predicted years ago that in 2020 Kanye would be the No. 1, Top Gospel Artist in the world, but stranger things have happened this year. Now, fans await the release of his highly-anticipated Donda album.

[via]
Via HNHH

