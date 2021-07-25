Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

Vince Staples Reflects On How Mac Miller Changed His Life
106
0
Moneybagg Yo Names The Two Biggest Albums Of The Year
172
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Curren$y Welcome To Jet Life Recordings 2
2051
0
Boosie Badazz Goat Talk 3
1218
0
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Kanye West Is Living At Mercedes-Benz Stadium To Finish “DONDA”: Report

Posted By on July 24, 2021

Kanye West is reportedly living at Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium until “DONDA” is finished.

Kanye West has reportedly moved into Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium, according to a new report from TMZ. The iconic rapper will not leave the arena until he finishes his upcoming album, DONDA.

West was seen at the stadium, Saturday, watching Atlanta United take on the Columbus Crew in an MLS soccer match. Fans noticed he was wearing the same outfit that he wore during his DONDA listening party, earlier in the week. 

Sources with direct knowledge have told TMZ that this means West is expected to miss his Rolling Loud Miami performance. He has set up a studio to work from and has a chef to prepare his food.

Kanye West, DONDA
Neilson Barnard / Getty Images

DONDA was originally scheduled to released on Friday, but after the day came and went, there was no update from Ye. Late that night, Justin Laboy revealed that the project is now slated to drop on August 6th.

West’s collaborator Malik Yusuf provided fans with an update, Saturday.

“We R super grateful, thankful and appreciative of all the love we’ve been getting for the new upcoming album #DONDA This is the 9th album I’ve worked on with @kanyewest , Me and bro weren’t communicating during the process of Jesus Is King so I missed that one. But in my opinion it’s our best work thus far.Also, as a side note my homie @Justinlaboy is more kind and caring, than he is toxic,” Yusef wrote in an Instagram post.

[Via]
Via HNHH

Latest Featured

Vince Staples Reflects On How Mac Miller Changed His Life
106 525 8
0
Moneybagg Yo Names The Two Biggest Albums Of The Year
172 525 13
0

Recent Stories

Vince Staples Reflects On How Mac Miller Changed His Life
106
0
Moneybagg Yo Names The Two Biggest Albums Of The Year
172
0
Lil Uzi Vert Debuts New “Pink Tape” Music At Rolling Loud
132
0
Bobby Shmurda Explains What It Feels Like To Be Free
159
0
Lil Nas X Responds To Dr. Boyce Watkins’ Homophobic “INDUSTRY BABY” Comments
119
0
More News

Trending Songs

Tory Lanez Feat. Kodak Black Grah Tah Tah
106
0
Jay Critch To The Sky
132
0
Armoney Rose Feat. The Game Baddest In The World
132
0
Trench Baby Richest Gangbanger
119
0
Zach Zoya Understand
106
0
GASHI Sleeping On My Left
212
0
James Blake Say What You Will
159
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

YN Jay Crafts One Of The Fattest Blunts In “How To Roll” History
159
0
Childish Major Names The Best Places To Get “Thot Food” In Atlanta
199
0
Coupe
106
0
More Videos

Featured Stories

Vince Staples Reflects On How Mac Miller Changed His Life
Moneybagg Yo Names The Two Biggest Albums Of The Year
Lil Uzi Vert Debuts New “Pink Tape” Music At Rolling Loud