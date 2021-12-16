Kanye West Is Planning His Funeral Rehearsal & Turning His Homes Into Churches

Kanye West fans have been spoiled throughout the latter half of 2021. In addition to delivering his sprawling tenth studio album Donda, the 44-year-old artist now known as Ye also gave one of the most entertaining interviews of the year on Drink Champs and reunited with Drake for the Free Larry Hoover Benefit concert.

Now, the polarizing artist is back with yet another interview, and this time around, Ye has landed an eccentric feature in 032c. According to Complex, the culture magazine added a special standalone booklet to its 40th issue that includes a lengthy interview between artist Tino Sehgal and the artist formerly known as Kanye West.

One of the main focuses of the interview is Ye’s current project, a secretive performance piece that’s reportedly titled The Funeral Rehearsal of Kanye West. While he didn’t offer too much insight into what the project will entail, it is revealed that the idea was inspired by Ye’s recent trip Berlin.

“[The Funeral Rehearsal of Kanye West] is the death of Kanye West. It is the death of the ego that separates us – it’s the birth of humanity,” Ye explained. “Let me start by killing myself. The less you, the more room for God.”

In addition to talking about his grandiose ego death-themed performance piece, Ye also takes a moment to humble himself and admit that he can be a bit corny at times.

“You know, I got a little drop of corniness, that little golden drop that makes it popular,” Ye told 032c. “But I can’t let nobody love me too much, because I’m gonna get into this trap of love. And then I owe it to everyone to be the person that they fell in love with. And I’ll never be that person. I have to always have the freedom of being disliked, so I can always be me.”



Further along in the interview, the topic of capitalism came up, and following the expensive merchandise prices at the Free Larry Hoover benefit concert, some fans may be surprised to learn that Ye is critical of the capitalist model.

“We are under capitalist rule, and it’s killing us. It’s time to change that,” the Donda artist says, explaining his decision to turn his million-dollar homes into churches and artist sanctuaries. “I’m going to be homeless in a year. I’m going to turn all the homes I own into churches. We’re making this orphanage, and it will be a place where anyone can go. It should be like an artist commune. Food should always be available.”

Kanye West has made lofty claims like these in past interviews from the early 2010s and actually followed through on some of those ideas, so it will be interesting to see how he brings his latest ideas to fruition. Let us know how you feel about Ye’s statements from his 032c interview in the comment section below.