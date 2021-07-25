Rap Basement

Kanye West Isn’t Performing At Rolling Loud Miami: Report

Posted By on July 25, 2021

Reports say Kanye West will no longer be performing at Rolling Loud.

Friday came and went without the release of DONDA, Kanye West‘s 10th studio album. The rapper held a listening party unlike any other on Thursday night at Atlanta’s Mercedez Benz Stadium. Draped in the upcoming YZY x GAP threads, ‘Ye stood at the center of the stadium with a stocking over his face walking back-and-forth as the rest of the world tuned in from home. By the time Friday came around, the album was nowhere to be seen on streaming services, and ‘Ye had Justin LaBoy announce a new release date — Aug. 6th. 


Kevin Mazur/Getty Images 

Kanye West was scheduled to deliver his first actual performance of the album at Rolling Loud today (July 25th) but the impromptu set doesn’t look like it’ll be happening. Over the past few days, there have been hints at ‘Ye making a surprise appearance to follow the release of DONDA before official reports came out confirming the rumors. Billboard now reports that Kanye has decided that he won’t perform this evening at the Miami festival.

Last night, Kanye West was randomly spotted at the Atlanta United soccer game last night wearing the exact same ‘fit from his listening party. Apparently, he hasn’t left the stadium since Thursday and has temporarily moved inside of the Mercedes-Benz Stadium where he’s set up shop. TMZ reported that Kanye West was left “inspired” by the crowd at Thursday’s listening party that he decided to remain in Atlanta to wrap up the project.

Kanye and company have reportedly set up a studio space, living area, and have a personal chef cook-up for them. 

[Via]

Via HNHH

