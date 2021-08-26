Kanye West Launches Donda Stem Player That Allows Users To “Customize Any Song”

Ahead of his third DONDA listening event at Soldier’s Field in Chicago this week, Kanye West has launched an updated “Yeezy Stem Player” on his personal website. The interesting piece of technology was previously teased by Mr. West earlier this year, but rather than Teenage Engineering, Ye has now teamed up with Kano to release a new DONDA-branded version.

As seen below, the stem player is a circular, brown piece of equipment that has buttons, speakers, and USB-C ports positioned around its circumference. According to Complex, the DONDA stem player will allow listeners to “control vocals, drums, bass, and samples” as well as “isolate parts, add effects, [and] split any song into stems.”

Ye’s website — which shares a landing page with the official Stem Player website — lists plenty of information available about the DONDA stem player, so those interested in purchasing the $200 piece of technology can expect four channels for lossless audio mixing, real-time loop and speed control, tactile effects, one hits, live samples, and the ability to save, playback, and share mixes on the Stem Player website.

The item page claims that users will be able to “customize any song,” and it is expected to ship “with DONDA.” An official release date for Yeezy’s tenth studio album has still yet to be announced, but considering that Kanye’s manager has confirmed that the Jesus Is King artist will be releasing DONDA after the listening event in Chicago, perhaps fans will get the opportunity to test out the DONDA Stem Player in the near future.

Will you be purchasing Kanye West‘s new stem player and customizing songs from DONDA?



Kevin Mazur/Getty Images