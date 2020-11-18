Rap Basement

Kanye West & Lil Baby Shooting Video For “Hurricanes” Collab

Posted By on November 18, 2020

Kanye West and Lil Baby are filming a video for their upcoming collaboration.

2020 was the year of Lil Baby. After a rather quiet 2019, the release of My Turn propelled him deeper towards the limelight, cementing his spot in the pantheon of great Atlanta rappers that came before him. He was arguably the most sought after rapper in the game, bodying essentially everything he touched to the point where he said that he was no longer doing collabs.

Of course, that rule didn’t apply to Kanye West who sent out a tweet alleging that Lil Baby refused to work with him. “Lil baby my favorite rapper but won’t do a song wit me,” Ye wrote. It came in the middle of a random rant that mentioned Drake and Meek, as well as the possibility of divorce from Kim Kardashian. Baby later said that no one ever reached out to him about the collab. About a week later, the two were in the studio together.

Well, it looks like we can expect a collaboration from the pairing to arrive sooner than expected, along with some flashy visuals to accompany it. Kanye West and Lil Baby’s collaboration is supposedly titled, “Hurricanes.” A poster from what appears to be the video shoot surfaced revealing the title of the record and Hype Williams is serving as the director.

It looks like they’re out in Manhattan shooting the video. Hopefully, it drops soon. 

Via HNHH

